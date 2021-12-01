Sodalis Acquires Meiyume Holdings in Germany, the U.K.

PARIS — Italian health, beauty and personal care company Sodalis Group has acquired Lornamead in Germany and the Brisk, Rapid White and Triple Dry brands in the U.K. from Meiyume, which is based in China.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

With the move, Sodalis establishes its first subsidiary in the German personal care market and expands its business in the U.K. The group is already present outside of Italy with subsidiaries in France, Spain and Portugal.

After the divestiture, Meiyume, which is part of the Fung group, keeps in its portfolio Lornamead in the U.S., and the brands Simple, Cidal, Wrights, Vosene, Witch and Bristows in the U.K.

It acquired Lornamead in 2013.

“The move to divest the German Lornamead business and the U.K. brands follows a strategic review of Meiyume’s overall services and allows the beauty company to focus on providing packaging, turnkey, retail solutions and insights to help beauty players transform,” Meiyume said in a statement.

“For us, this is another step toward our goal to become a strong personal care player throughout all the most strategic European countries,” said Fabio Granata, chief executive officer of Sodalis Group. “We look forward to integrating the team and working together on new strategic moves to further grow in Germany and [the] U.K.”

“Lornamead has a strong portfolio of established brands that have good synergy with the Sodalis network,” said Gerard Raymond, president of Mieyume, who lauded the work of Christoph Hasselmann, Lornamead’s CEO, and his team.

Sodalis’ large portfolio of brands includes Deborah and Biopoint in beauty; Noxzema and Leogrema in personal care; Brelil and Bothéa in professional care; L’Arbre Vert and Floral Fresh in home care, and BioNike and Esi in the pharmacy channel.

