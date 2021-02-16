Sofia Vergara is prepping her first play in beauty with the hire of a chief executive officer.

The unnamed venture will be helmed by Chris Salgardo, former president of Kiehl’s. It is a partnership between Vergara, business partner Luis Balaguer and Spain-based pharmaceutical lab Cantabria Labs.

Although the brand did not specify what categories it was eyeing, Cantabria Labs president Juan Matji said in a statement that Salgardo’s experience would be instrumental in “offering the consumer a new generation of smart products and solutions for skin care, beauty and health that we expect to be a success in the United States.”

Salgardo, whose career at L’Oréal included roles at Shu Uemura and Giorgio Armani Beauty, also garnered praise for his experience from Vergara.

“Throughout his career, Chris has proven himself to be one of the beauty industry’s most influential voices and leaders. His creativity, authenticity and track record for success make him an invaluable partner, and I am so excited to work with him and Cantabria Labs in this new endeavor,” Vergara said in a statement.

Vergara is the latest in a string of celebrities bringing their star power to beauty, most recently including the likes of Alicia Keys and Priyanka Chopra.

