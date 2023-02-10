Sol de Janeiro Pops Up in New York, Los Angeles

Sol de Janeiro is kicking off its first pop-ups.

As part of promotions of the Bum Bum Body Firmeza Oil, the body and hair care brand is unveiling pop-ups in New York and Los Angeles. The former will open its doors from Friday to Feb. 21, while the latter will take place Saturday.

The activations are part of a larger strategy to capitalize on brick-and-mortar traffic. We’ve built a lot of awareness with more and more consumers, and we want to start engaging with our consumers in person,” said Anne Talley, the brand’s general manager, Americas. “Consumers are coming into the stores, and we had incredible growth in brick-and-mortar this year.”

The pop-up will also teach shoppers a lymphatic drainage protocol on themselves. The New York iteration will be freestanding in SoHo, and the Los Angeles location will direct them to the Sephora storefront in The Grove as the nearest point of sale.

“Sephora has been a partner with us since the beginning of this brand, so we’re happy to do this in conjunction with them,” Talley said.

Bum Bum Firmeza Body Oil is the latest addition to Sol’s hero franchise, and also includes the signature scent that already spawned a fragrance mist — another hot category for the brand.

Talley added that the brand has been “on fire,” thanks to a robust innovation pipeline. “We are having amazing results because it’s resonating so well with consumers. We really expanded our product line this year, and people are coming in — we have a great resonance with younger consumers.”