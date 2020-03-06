By  on March 6, 2020
While the toll on South Korea’s economy of the COVID-19 outbreak is still unfolding, the beauty sector is likely to feel the pain most acutely through the loss of duty-free business.

“South Korea is the largest duty-free market and we originally forecast that it would lose $5.5 billion [because of the virus outbreak],” said Suresh Sunkara, retail analyst at GlobalData, “so sales of $16.9 billion rather than $22.4 billion in 2020, and a fall of 11 percent on 2019.

