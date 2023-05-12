Spate: Douyin Makeup, Onion Shampoo and Black Lip Gloss Among Top Growing Beauty Trends

For once, TikTok has been influenced: A prevalent makeup style on Douyin, the Chinese version of the video-sharing app, has migrated to TikTok — and exploded in popularity.

Dubbed “Douyin makeup,” the Chinese makeup style shares similarities with the “that girl” and “cold girl makeup” aesthetics that have recently cycled in and out of prominence, emphasizing a glowing complexion and rosy lips and cheeks.

“It shows this iteration of one trend kind of blending into the next, but being boosted by new things — Douyin makeup has more of a subtle, embellished look than we’ve seen in the past, allowing people to bring sparkly touches to places other than their highlight, like the lower lash line,” said Addison Cain, beauty strategy and innovation manager at Spate. Videos tagged #DouyinMakeup on TikTok have collectively reached more than 1.6 billion views.

Onion shampoo, too, is gaining traction as a means of potentially promoting hair health and growth. “We’ve seen consumers be very open to trying these active botanicals in their hair products, in a way that maybe they’re not in other categories,” said Cain, noting that searches for rosemary oil, for example, continue to grow month-over-month, long after the ingredient’s initial boom during the pandemic.

The top beauty trends by YoY growth in U.S. Google searches, per Spate.