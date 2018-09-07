If the first days of New York Fashion Week is any indication, the core beauty trends — natural beauty and glossy touches — are remaining consistent from last year.

So far at New York Fashion Week for spring 2019, models at Tom Ford carried over the gloss trend from prior seasons. There, makeup artist Diane Kendal used grease paint to the apple of models’ cheeks, with lip balm on the eyes to give the face a glossy sheen. Overall, the Seventies-inspired look was meant to invoke a “feeling of super glamorous women,” Kendal said. Hair, by Orlando Pita, was slicked into a messy bun that was tied into a scarf.

At Mara Hoffman on Thursday, models were left mostly natural — curls were fluffed, straight hair was frizzed — and the overall look was meant to enhance models’ natural beauty. Makeup, by Min Min Ma for Lilah B, included a smudged red lip on clean skin. What shades of red were used, Ma said, “depend[ed] on [the model’s] personality.”

Hair was also left mostly natural at Tory Burch, where curls were left alone and straight hair was given a bit of “movement,” said Guido Palau, who handled hair for Redken.

Both of those trends mimic beauty from spring 2018, where the glossy look included both skin and hair, and natural beauty continued to reign. At Baja East, makeup artist James Kaliardos called the look for spring 2019 the “next generation of highlight.”

Keep checking back to this post for updates on beauty trends from New York Fashion Week.

For more from WWD.com, see:

Bobbi Brown and Ulla Johnson Team on Spring 2019 Makeup Collab