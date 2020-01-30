The dream quotient is meant to be high for couture fashion as well as its corresponding beauty looks. And for the spring 2020 season, many a brand delivered.

For Schiaparelli, while most of the makeup looks created by Erin Parsons involved models’ skin having a glowing, natural aura, three sported faux jewels. One had the glittering stones affixed to her face, neck and chest, echoing those of the dress she would wear. Another had black and blue fake stones decorating her arms, while a third’s featured gold-colored embellishments.