Stefano Curti has departed Markwins Beauty Brands for Coty Consumer Beauty.

Coty Inc. announced Tuesday leadership changes in its consumer division, including the addition of Curti as its new chief brands officer. Curti was most recently the global president at California-based Markwins, which owns Wet ‘n’ Wild, Physicians Formula, Black Radiance and Lorac Cosmetics. At Coty, Curti will focus on strengthening the division’s brand equity, global positioning and innovation performance. He will be based out of the company’s New York office.

In addition to Curti, Alexis Vaganay has been named chief commercial officer. He will be based out of Amsterdam and responsible for leading Coty’s regions and developing consumer beauty’s commercial strategy.

Curti and Vaganay are just the latest leadership hires made by Sue Y. Nabi, who was announced in July as Coty’s new chief executive officer, following the appointment of Isabelle Bonfanti as chief commercial officer, luxury, and Jean-Denis Mariani as chief digital officer.

Coty has been ailing since the company’s takeover of the Procter & Gamble specialty beauty portfolio in 2016, and the company’s consumer beauty division, which includes brands like Cover Girl, Rimmel and Sally Hansen, has been especially troubled. But on the company’s most recent earnings call in November, Nabi said things have been improving — for the first time in five years, Cover Girl did not lose shelf space at a major retailer in 2020, and Sally Hansen has performed well throughout the pandemic.

You May Also Like

“The appointment of these two leaders means we are now in great shape to reposition our portfolio of brands more clearly,” Nabi said in a statement.

More From WWD:

Jennifer Lopez Bottles Famous Glow for JLo Beauty

Sue Nabi Says Coty Results ‘Exceeded Expectations’

Coty Completes Wella Divestment