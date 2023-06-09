Steve Mormoris’ Secret Writing Life

Call him a poet in motion.

Steve Mormoris, the Scent Beauty founder and fragrance industry veteran, is no stranger to moving fast, given his licensing deals with Stetson, Cher and Dolly Parton, among others. He’s taken that pace with his extracurricular interests, starting with the publishing of his first poetry book.

“It’s a modern meditation on seeing the world through the eye of memory — it’s through the eye of memory that there’s a lot of revisionist history and replaying of the human experience that I was exploring. That’s how I would encapsulate this particular book.”



The book, which Mormoris is promoting with a book tour this summer, is called “The Oculus,” published by Tupelo Press. Mormoris’ relationship with the form started during his college years when he took creative writing courses at Princeton.

“A long time ago, when I was at Princeton, I was writing poetry. I took creative writing courses, and I studied with some very famous poets at the time,” Mormoris said, including Joyce Carol Oates, Pulitzer Prize winners William Meredith and Maxine Kumin, among others. “It was remarkable to me how literature can be so transformative and enlighten people to understand the plight of others, human nature, the nature of life and all of these universal themes,” he continued.

Steve Mormoris Steve Eichner

Having written privately since then, the opportunity to publish his book came by happenstance. “COVID[-19] was one of these disruptive moments, I started writing more, and I was accepted to a writers’ conference at Tupelo Press in Williamstown, Mass.,” Mormoris said. “I was meeting all of these other poets and writers, we were all working on manuscripts together. I felt like I was back in college and, amazingly, the Tupelo Press offered to publish my manuscript.”

He still looks back on his time at Princeton for inspiration. “My professors have always intrigued me, like William Meredith, Stanley Kunitz, because I grew up with them,” Mormoris said. “I’m a big fan of Mary Oliver — a very simple, accessible style and a brilliant poet. Mark Doty, who has been an advocate for gay rights and of gay life, is a brilliant writer.”

His own style, Mormoris said, can be described as neoclassical, though not for long. “I’m more traditional in my form structure. This particular book, there are sonnets and couplets and some free-form poems. What I like about the book is it has a variety of forms,” he said. “I’m experimenting, I’m breaking away from classicism. I hear that rhyming poems are a complete no-no, but I have a few of those in my book, too,” he said.

Thematically, the Oculus covers broad ground. “The book has three sections. The first one is about the fear of emotional intimacy, the second is about world travel and discovering the beauty of the world, and the third is more of an elegy to my mother,” he said. “I went through writing, I went through rewriting, then the production of the book, and now I’m in promotion mode.”