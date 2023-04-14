Sun Bum Wants Gen Alpha Consumers to Show Off Their Artistic Talent

Sun Bum is betting on Gen Alpha.

After inaugurating its three-product kids line and subsequent “Kids Rule” social media campaign earlier this month, the brand is looking to further engage young consumers with an art contest.

Kicking off May 15, the contest encourages kids between the ages of five and 12 to submit illustrations depicting their ideal day with Sonny, who is Sun Bum’s ape mascot and, according to the brand’s vice president of marketing Russell Radebaugh, already a bona fide hit among young consumers.

“Over the years, we’ve received stuff from all over the world — original Sonny drawings, rocket ships; there were these young big blue monsters for a while; just a whole collection of the ways different people see the brand,” he said.

It was precisely this creativity and “irreverent joie de vivre” that inspired Sun Bum’s kids line, and which the brand aims to continue to elevate.

Sun Bum’s new kids’ line. courtesy

“We have our adults line, we have a baby line, but we wanted something for kids who were growing out of this baby stage and wanted a product of their own that looks like something that they could identify with,” said Radebaugh of the line, which consists of activity-friendly, easy-apply clear SPF 50 spray, lotion and a face stick, all priced under $20.

Submissions for the art contest close on June 9, with winners — who will be invited to an outdoor, block party-like celebration at the brand’s Encitas, California office — being announced in July.

“It’s going to be a multiday event open to the public toward the end of July; we’ve got a billboard outside our office that we’re going to put the art up on, we’ve got custom Sonny trophies — we just want to make these kids feel like they’re the most important thing in our world right now,” said Radebaugh.

While the brand is indeed embarking on new tactics to expand its reach as consumer interest in SPF continues to grow — as do the number of brands playing in the arena — Sun Bum’s core mission of promoting skin cancer awareness and prevention remains steadfast.

“A rising tide lifts all boats, right? The more awareness around SPF and the more focus on the category means, yes, more competition, but also more people protecting themselves every day, and that’s ultimately what we’re trying to do,” said Radebaugh.

It is also one of the many brands targeting Gen Alpha, who experts believe are more focused on skin care than any other previous generation at this age. This generation consists of those born between 2010 and 2024 and by 2025 is forecast to be 2.5 billion strong globally.