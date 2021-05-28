David Yi‘s beauty brand is heading to China.

Good Light has received an early investment from SuperOrdinary, a company that helps beauty brands launch in China and worked on Good Light’s Amazon launch. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Michael Engert, Good Light cofounder and Supergoop’s former head of direct-to-consumer, said that Good Light has developed a Gen Z and young Millennial consumer base of 70 percent since its launch nearly three months ago. Both Good Light and SuperOrdinary perceive an alignment between the brand’s gender-inclusive messaging and the values held by Gen Z consumers in China, Engert said.

“SuperOrdinary has a vision for the future of the beauty and skin care industry that aligns with ours — not just in the message and positioning, but product-wise and marketing,” he said.

Yi’s online publication, Very Good Light, was a draw for SuperOrdinary, said Julian Reis, SuperOrdinary’s founder and CEO, via email.

“The Chinese consumer is very discerning when it comes to skin care, especially ingredients,” Reis wrote. “We believe [Yi’s] disciplined approach to formulating products will set the brand up for success when we launch in China next year.

“Gen Z consumers in China pride themselves on diversity and personal expansion, which is something that differentiates them from previous generations,” Reis continued. “Good Light’s statement on inclusivity is sure to be well-received, and the clean ingredient story is resonant with consumers today.“ Good Light is on track to surpass $100,000 in sales within its first 100 days on the market, Engert told WWD. The brand’s best-selling product is its Moon Glow Milky Toning Lotion, $22, followed by the Metamorphosis Skincare Set, $64, which includes a serum, toner and cleanser. Soko Glam, Charlotte Cho’s South Korean beauty curator, recently added Good Light to its brand roster. Good Light is in talks with additional retail partners, Engert said, noting that the brand “will launch in brick-and-mortar before the end of the year.” Good Light is prepping a launch in the acne category for later this year, as well as a moisturizer launch for 2022. New products are informed by crowdsourcing from Good Light’s online community. “We want to hold ourselves to a high standard when it comes to product and anything physical that we’re selling,” Engert said. “The easiest way for us to do that is to make sure that we’re tapping into this wealth of information that is our community and customer base.” More from WWD.com:

