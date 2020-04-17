The Glowpear plant potDesigner creates self-watering plant pot, Melbourne, Australia - Jul 2015*Full story: http://www.rexfeatures.com/nanolink/qt74A keen gardener who wanted to grow his own food from his apartment in the heat of summer has invented a self-watering plant pot so he never forgets to keep them hydrated. Lloyd Fenn's innovative Glowpear Urban Garden holds 13 litres of water in a base reservoir and only sucks up water when the plant needs it. Previously his own attempts to grow produce in the inner city of Melbourne, Australia, highlighted a lack of time and space to properly grow his fruits, vegetables, herbs and flowers. However, now he only needs to water his plants as rarely as once a month in the summer - and even less often in cooler climates. The Urban Garden, which costs £128, is filled up either through the soil or directly into the water reservoir through a fill point. The self watering then works through wicking - where water in the reservoir is drawn up by capillary action as and when the plants need it - defying gravity.

Sustainability has become a social media buzzword, with nearly 75,000 beauty influencer posts since April 2018.

Glowpear/Solent News/Shutterstock

Since April 2018, nearly 75,000 Instagram posts by beauty influencers have mentioned sustainability topics, according to Traackr. Posts mentioning eco-friendly beauty increased by 58 percent within the past year.

While mentions of the term “organic” decreased by 6 percent since 2019, posts mentioning the terms “sustainable,” “recyclable” and “plastic-free” have increased by 58 percent, 84 percent and 16 percent, respectively. Engagement on posts mentioning “sustainable,” “eco-friendly beauty” and “plastic-free” increased by at least 50 percent, with engagement on posts mentioning “recyclable” up 202 percent, according to Traackr.

In the past month, the most-searched “best natural” beauty products were deodorant, face moisturizer, face wash, skin care and body wash, according to Google. The most-searched facial oils were coconut, Vitamin E, jojoba, tea tree and olive.

Milk Makeup was the brand most commonly mentioned alongside phrases such as “eco-friendly,” “sustainable,” “recyclable” and “environmentally friendly” for the first quarter of 2020, according to Tribe Dynamics. Milk generated nearly $400,000 in EMV, followed by Revolution Beauty, Huda Beauty, Maybelline, Marc Jacobs Beauty, ColourPop, Tarte, Kat Von D, Morphe and Anastasia Beverly Hills.

In March, when U.S. consumers began sheltering in place due to the coronavirus, mentions of decluttering beauty surged 105 percent compared to February, according to Traackr.

Social Standard, which analyzes online conversations about beauty, also found that consumers have begun favoring safety and hygiene over the environment during COVID-19. Conversations featuring the word “disposable” ballooned 284 percent, while mentions of “single use” increased by 18 percent in March.

