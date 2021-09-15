Olive Expands Sustainable Shipping to Beauty Brands

Sustainable shipping business Olive is branching into the beauty industry.

Olive launched earlier this year with an offering to take fashion e-commerce packages and repack them into one reusable shipping container, delivered once a week. The company is starting to work with beauty businesses to do the same in cosmetics and personal care, according to founder Nate Faust, who previously founded Jet. Jet was acquired by Walmart in 2016 and closed down in 2020.

Olive will begin working with Juice Beauty, Nest, Peach & Lily, CoverFX, NuFace, Purlisse, RMS Beauty, Sunday Riley, Ceremonia, Follain, Julep, Ursa Major, Pai Skincare, Peace Out Skincare, Lys beauty and Zitsticka, according to the company.

“From a sustainability perspective, the impact at the moment is the elimination of separate stops and combining it into a single weekly or twice a week delivery,” Faust said. “In the future, as we add critical mass with any given brand we will then work with them directly as a logistics provider to have them pick and pack into the Olive packaging to start with, thus eliminating the packaging from the source, whereas right now we’re just intercepting it.”

Beauty is Olive’s second category, but Faust anticipates the business expanding into more sectors in the future, he said. Right now. Olive’s user base is between 5,000 and 10,000, Faust said, noting that the company has yet to begin marketing.

“Our long-term vision is to be able for customers to buy everything online and have the Olive delivery experience,” Faust said.

