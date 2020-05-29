Symrise is expanding its relief efforts in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

After a partnership with Revlon Inc. to produce hand sanitizer for front-line workers and health-care professionals, the manufacturer has developed a unisex eau de cologne to be distributed to essential workers. Called “Hero,” the sustainable scent features 19 raw materials, each contributed by a Symrise perfumer from various countries. Last week, the fragrance began being distributed to front-line workers in the U.S., France, Brazil, Dubai, Singapore and China.

Symrise has targeted hospitals, police departments, nursing homes and food delivery services, among other services. The company tapped 19 perfumers to contribute to the fragrance, each adding a note to the previous creation. Starting with Ambrostar, a trademarked captive of Symrise, top notes include bergamot, ginger and mandarin. Base notes highlight sandalwood and vetiver, among others. The formula features sustainably sourced ingredients.

Symrise’s initial push into COVID-19 relief was at the local level, in partnership with Revlon. Each company produced FDA-compliant hand sanitizer at Revlon’s plant in North Carolina and Symrise’s in New Jersey, supporting local hospitals, county front-line workers, EMS personnel, police departments and fire departments near each plant.

