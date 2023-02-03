Symrise Invests in Israeli Biotech Company

PARIS — German fragrance and flavors supplier Symrise has entered into a partnership with Synergio, an Israeli biotech company that specializes in the development of natural and sustainable solutions to be used in advanced plant-based technology destined for consumer goods products.

Holzminden, Germany-based Symrise has taken a minority interest in Synergio. Symrise did not give financial terms of the deal, but said it has the possibility to acquire a majority stake of Synergio’s share capital in the future.

The tie-up will allow for the acceleration of the creation of natural antimicrobial solutions.

Fragrance and flavors suppliers are focusing increasingly on natural and sustainable ingredients in response to swelling client and consumer demand.

“Symrise considers this investment a strategic step to expand its leadership position in the product protection business in the personal care industry,” the company said.

Synergio was founded in Jerusalem in 2009. Its expertise is in natural antimicrobial combinations stemming from sustainable sourcing. The group uses a data-driven, biochemistry-based computational platform for its understanding of plant bioactives and synergies.

“The biotech company develops next-generation plant bioactives for healthier and more sustainable personal care and cosmetics products,” Symrise said.

The deal is part of a broader strategy for the group.

“The investment in Synergio signifies our commitment to expand our cosmetic ingredients portfolio and strengthen our leadership in modern product protection,” said Joern Andreas, president scent and care at Symrise.

“Synergio’s bioactives fit seamlessly into our Product Protection portfolio,” he continued. “It allows us to offer customers the newest and most innovative sustainable plant-based beauty solutions. The partnership will accelerate the development of broad-spectrum antimicrobial solutions. They will help our customers to create sustainable personal care products.”