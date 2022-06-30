Symrise Partners With Biotech Company to Advance Beauty Ingredients

PARIS — Symrise Cosmetic Ingredients has partnered with Evoxx, a biotech company, to develop biotechnological processes for beauty ingredients.

“Evoxx contributes its expertise in research and development, as well as its global leadership in manufacturing of enzymes and probiotics,” Symrise, the Holzminden, Germany-based fragrance and flavors supplier, said in a statement released Thursday. “Symrise adds their knowledge and capabilities in creating innovative and sustainable cosmetics ingredients.”

Consumers today are focusing more strongly on how sustainable their beauty products are, opting for socially and eco-conscious, transparent solutions. At the same time, they are increasingly requesting natural- or renewable-based products.

Symrise said it offers a wide range of cosmetics ingredients from renewable resources and based on green chemistry, making it an industry leader.

“The partnership with Evoxx technologies represents a significant step toward further developing our biotech platform,” Jörn Andreas, president of cosmetic ingredients at Symrise, said in the statement. “It helps accomplish our strategic goal to continuously expand our portfolio of sustainable cosmetic ingredients.”

Adding to that, Michael Puls, managing director at Evoxx, which specializes in developing and producing industrial enzymes in biocatalytic processes, said, “By uniting our competencies, we will jointly advance natural and green solutions. It will accelerate the ability to address the desires of customers and consumers for high-performing and yet sustainable products.”

