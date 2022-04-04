EXCLUSIVE: TPH by Taraji Goes Into Body Care

TPH by Taraji, the Maesa-backed hair care brand founded by Taraji P. Henson, is expanding its horizons with a new range.

Body by TPH, the brand’s new collection of body products, aims to take Henson’s self care-forward ethos below the hair line. Body by TPH will start with 13 stockkeeping units, including a body wash, creams, oils, butters and bath products, and two candles. They are launching exclusively at Walmart, and prices range from $8.97 to $11.97.

Henson told WWD that the expansion into body was only natural, given her skin-first, scalp-first philosophy on hair care. “When we thought about taking care of self, I wanted to go from scalp to toe,” she said. “I always had that vision in mind. We wanted to give spotlight to products at an affordable price, luxurious-looking packaging, and spa-like scents to feel like you’re in a spa.”

Working on the fragrance profiles was one of Henson’s imperatives, as well as adding skin care ingredients like lactic acid and niacinamide. Henson added that the products are intended for all skin types, whereas her hair care is intended for more textured hair types.

The launch comes at an inflection point for the body care category. Earlier this year, Grown Alchemist was acquired by L’Occitane earlier this year, and the group had also bought Sol de Janeiro at the end of last year. Henson agreed that her own interest in body care spiked during the pandemic.

“People are a little traumatized after the pandemic, they’re afraid, and they’re not all going to the places they would normally go,” Henson said. “We wanted to bring luxurious products to those people, at an affordable price and with an emphasis on self care.”

Although TPH by Taraji is growing since its 2020 launch, Maesa has been busy with other brands, too. In February, it launched Andrew Fitzsimons’ eponymous hair care line, and sales for Kristin Ess Hair are said to reach $230 million at retail in 2022.

“We are heading into year three of TPH by Taraji with double-digit growth versus last year, behind the recent expansion of hair care into six new retailers,” said Tara Brown, group chief marketing officer, Maesa, in an email. “We are excited to accelerate the growth of the TPH by Taraji brand with entry into the adjacent category of body care.” When the brand launched, it was anticipated to do $20 million at retail in its first year on the market.

