@Jlo has lent her famous face to another brand. ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ @Coach has released its first campaign images featuring new global face Jennifer Lopez. She is the female face of the brand’s “Originals Go Their Own Way,” while Michael B. Jordan appears in the men’s ads.⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Set in New York City, the spring campaign “advocates for doing things your own way and expressing yourself through purpose and style,” the company said.⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Tap the link in bio for more. ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Report: @jeanpalmieri ⁣ ⁣ —⁣ #wwdfashion⁣ #jlo⁣ #coach