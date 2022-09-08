EXCLUSIVE: Tayshia Adams Teams With Scünci and Conair on Hair Accessories Collection 

Tayshia Adams is looking to nostalgia for her latest collaboration.

The former “Bachelorette” star and TV host is embarking on her first collaboration in the hair accessories space, teaming with Conair and Scünci — which are both owned by the Conair Corporation — on a collection of accessories and tools.

“Conair is a brand I’ve been using since I was a young child. In fact, I still have my hair brush that my mom used when I was a kid because it’s something that I’ve grown to really love,” Adams said about the collaboration. “It’s become a part of my daily kit, but it also appeals to the masses and I feel like every girl can remember their first Conair product.”

Adams wanted to create a day-to-night collection that offered customers the tools they need to use throughout the day. The collection includes 33 hair accessories, five hair brushes and combs, five hair tools and one mirror.

She explained the collection has been a year in the making and offers customers hair accessories options for everything from going to the gym to going to an elegant dinner party. She also explained the hair tools are compact enough to work for traveling, which is important for her as she travels between New York and California often.

Adams also looked to her bicoastal travels as inspiration for the collection’s prints and color palette.

“I took some inspiration from beach life back at home in Orange County, but then also to have that sleek, sophisticated feel of being here in New York City,” she said. “I feel like right now everyone is into that effortless, simple and chic look and I feel like to me that translates as very bright and airy and something that is very neutral toned, but has a pop to it that can be casual, but also elevated at the same time.”

For Scünci hair accessories, the collection includes headbands, hair clips and scrunchies in a muted color palette of soft blues, mauves, peaches and other nudes. There’s also a holographic claw clip, which Adams said was her favorite because it “tends to go with everything.”

Adams also explained making the collection at an accessible price point was important for her so that she could reach a wide range of customers. The accessories are priced at less than $13 and the hair tools under $38. The collection will be available at Walmart.

“We put a lot of trial and error and creativity [in the collection] as far as it consisted of me going throughout my entire day and seeing what products I really use because I am constantly on the go from the second I wake up to the second I go to bed,” she said. “We went through every single product that resonates with me, and with that, I wanted to appeal to every other girl that’s like me that’s on the go constantly, but still wants to look good and feel good.”