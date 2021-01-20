PARIS ­— The TFWA World Exhibition and Conference, the world’s premier trade show for the travel-retail industry, said Wednesday it plans to return to Cannes, France, in September.

The prior session, scheduled to run between Sept. 28 and Oct. 2 last year, was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The travel-retail channel, which relies on travelers eager to purchase goods, totally dried up as countries around the world set wide-sweeping travel restrictions and planes, trains and ferries ceased running.

Today, travel retail operates only at partial capacity, with China being its one motor as the country’s denizens now travel internally.

The TFWA show organizer on Wednesday published a statement saying it is closely monitoring the development of the health and travel environment, but plans for the trade show to return to its traditional yearly location live from Sept. 26 to 30.

“We’re delighted to confirm our preparations to ensure the TFWA World Exhibition and Conference can return later this year,” said Jaya Singh, TFWA president, in the statement.

Full details of the event will be released at a later date.

The 2019 edition of the TFWA trade show in Cannes registered a 7 percent on-year rise in attendees to 7,531 people. At that time, despite global geopolitical turmoil, the category was on a steep growth trajectory thanks to Chinese tourism.

