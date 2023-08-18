The 10 Biggest U.S. Beauty Deals of 2023 so Far

Beauty M&A kicked off hot (and high-profile) in 2023 when P&G Beauty acquired TikTok-loved natural hair care brand Mielle Organics in January.

The year has since ushered in a flurry of deals: Live Tinted closed a $10 million series A led by Monogram Capital Partners, Oprah Winfrey invested in Dr. Barbara Sturm’s namesake brand and L Catterton backed Tula’s founders for their newest venture, Dibs Beauty, to name a few.

“I would expect the rate of beauty deals to pick up in the second half of this year and accelerate into 2024, as many companies have held off exiting or raising capital in the current climate,” said Rich Gersten, who cofounded early stage investment fund True Beauty Ventures in 2020 with Cristina Nuñez.

So far this year, True Beauty has invested in Caliray and sun care brand Vacation.

“The bar continues to be raised for what makes an attractive beauty investment today,” said Nuñez. Gersten added that an engaging founder, differentiated positioning (“next-level sustainable, inclusive, wellness-driven”) and clinical efficacy are among the qualities that make a brand appealing to potential investors.

“The success of the recent Oddity IPO further illustrates the importance of tech when it comes to customer acquisition,” he said.

The top U.S. beauty VC raises by size in 2023 YTD, per Pitchbook.

NewLimit: $60mm True Botanicals: $30mm Tally Health: $10mm Dibs Beauty: $9.6mm Mother Science: $8.2mm SalonInteractive: $6.8mm The Lip Bar: $6.7mm Half Magic: $6.5mm Disco: $6mm Matter of Fact: $6mm

The top U.S. beauty companies by VC raised to date.