Afterpay’s 10 Fastest-growing Skin Care Products in the 2nd Qtr.

The hero treatment is no longer relegated to one step in the skin care routine — it’s all of them.

Data from Afterpay shows performance-minded consumers are spending more money on lip balms, micellar waters, cleansers and other foundational components of their regimens.

“People want the best of the best — they’re looking for quality,” said Shakaila Forbes-Bell, Afterpay’s in-house fashion psychologist.

She said the trend of “dopamine makeup,” characterized by bold and colorful glam, could also be fueling a rise in makeup-removing and cleansing products by necessity. Sales of bright pink eye shadow have grown 75 percent on Afterpay, with blue eye shadow also seeing a spike thanks to movies like “Barbie” and “The Little Mermaid.”

“We see people engaging in nostalgia and being more creative with their makeup,” said Forbes-Bell, noting that, by comparison, consumers are “more pragmatic” when it comes to skin care.

Afterpay’s top-growing skin care products during the second quarter.