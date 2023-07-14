Skip to main content
Afterpay’s 10 Fastest-growing Skin Care Products in the 2nd Qtr.

Data shows performance-minded consumers are investing more dollars into routine staples like cleansers and makeup removers.

SPF is the top-growing skin care category.
The hero treatment is no longer relegated to one step in the skin care routine — it’s all of them.

Data from Afterpay shows performance-minded consumers are spending more money on lip balms, micellar waters, cleansers and other foundational components of their regimens.

“People want the best of the best — they’re looking for quality,” said Shakaila Forbes-Bell, Afterpay’s in-house fashion psychologist.

She said the trend of “dopamine makeup,” characterized by bold and colorful glam, could also be fueling a rise in makeup-removing and cleansing products by necessity. Sales of bright pink eye shadow have grown 75 percent on Afterpay, with blue eye shadow also seeing a spike thanks to movies like “Barbie” and “The Little Mermaid.”

“We see people engaging in nostalgia and being more creative with their makeup,” said Forbes-Bell, noting that, by comparison, consumers are “more pragmatic” when it comes to skin care.

Afterpay’s top-growing skin care products during the second quarter.

  1. SPF
  2. Makeup remover
  3. Self tan
  4. Lip balm
  5. Cleanser
  6. Micellar water
  7. Moisturizer
  8. Retinol
  9. Exfoliator
  10. Acne patch

