Known for their potency, serums pack a punch.

Not only does the segment contain high concentrations of the buzziest actives, but on the business side, they also comprise many of the industry’s hero products and are often the bedrock of blockbuster franchises. To discover the most beloved treatments, WWD Beauty Inc polled shy of 400 executives, editors, founders, retailers, chemists, influencers and financiers on their favorite skin care products.

Promised secrecy (the full list of those willing to be identified as electors appears in this story, though the content of their ballots remains confidential), the beauty industry’s heavyweights chose some of the business’ most esteemed launches (hint: one comes in a brown apothecary bottle), while others opted for recent launches on the cutting edge. Here, in alphabetical order, the 20 most iconic serums in beauty, as voted on by industry insiders.

Augustinus Bader The Serum

Year Launched: 2021



Formula: The serum iteration of Augustinus Bader’s proprietary healing compound TFC8, this claims to remedy a slew of skin woes, from loss of elasticity and wrinkles to dehydration and hyperpigmentation.

Results Oriented: Now Augustinus Bader’s top seller behind its debut Cream and Rich Cream, one serum is sold roughly every 15 minutes.

BeautyStat Universal C Skin Refiner

Year Launched: 2019



Formula: This formula, the debut product from veteran cosmetic chemist Ron Robinson, boasts 20 percent vitamin C and a slew of patents to maintain its potency. The result is a firming, brightening cocktail.

Results Oriented: This product has sold more than 586,000 units since its inception.

Caudalie Resveratrol-lift Instant Firming Retinol Alternative Serum

Year Launched: 2015



Formula: This firming alternative to retinol also includes vegan collagen, hyaluronic acid and the brand’s patented grapevine resveratrol — a recipe for a formula that has been proven to be twice as efficacious as traditional retinols according to the brand.

Results Oriented: Among Caudalie’s bestsellers, it’s garnering new fans, too. Shortly after its relaunch earlier this year, the serum went viral on TikTok with more than 5 million views.

Clinique Even Better Clinical Radical Dark Spot Corrector

Year Launched: 2020



Formula: Plant-inspired but scientific in nature, the hero ingredient of Clinique’s serum is a brightening molecule called UP302 that is concentrated 50,000 times to target dark spots in addition to overall skin tone.

Results Oriented: Clinique sells one unit of the product every 18 seconds globally.

Dieux Deliverance

Year Launched: 2021



Formula: Niacinamide, peptides and a water lily complex lend their soothing and calming benefits to the debut product from Dieux. Consumers keep clamoring for more — the stock keeping unit now boosts a loyalty rate of over 65 percent.

Results Oriented: The brand has sold over 100,000 units since launch — no wonder it’s sold out three different times since its entry to the market.

Dr. Barbara Sturm Hyaluronic Serum

Year Launched: 2015



Formula: This celebrity-favorite serum tapped three different weights of its namesake hero ingredient to hydrate skin on the surface, midlayer and deeper-layer tissue to offer long-term hydration.

Results Oriented: Among the brand’s first hero products, Hyaluronic Serum has engendered loyalty from Anne Hathaway, Bella Hadid, Katie Holmes and Kim Kardashian, among others.

Eighth Day The Regenerative Serum

Year Launched: 2021



Formula: Replete with peptide “Rich Plasma,” a proprietary, biomimetic compound developed by founder and skin cancer surgeon Dr. Antony Nakhla, the product has spawned a full range including a toner and two moisturizers.

Results Oriented: The product has sold out six times at Violet Grey since its debut.

Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Multi-Recovery Complex

Kanji Ishi

Year Launched: 1982



Formula: The first night serum has made its way into skin care stardom thanks to its ability to target hydration, line reduction, even tone, strengthening, firmness, radiance and antioxidation. The brand’s 2020 relaunch also draws inspiration from epigenetics and circadian rhythm.

Results Oriented: Advanced Night Repair is Lauder’s top-selling repair serum and also the top-selling prestige serum in the U.S.

Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops

Year Launched: 2020



Formula: Glow Recipe’s food-inspired, primer-serum multitasker boasts clinical backing on its mix of niacinamide, watermelon and hyaluronic acid for maximum brightening benefits.

Results Oriented: One bottle of Dew Drops sells every 17 seconds globally.

La Mer The Concentrate

Year Launched: 2023



Formula: A powerful dosage of La Mer’s proprietary Miracle Broth give The Concentrate its name — and post-procedural benefits that boost the skin’s healing ability.

Results Oriented: The Concentrate is La Mer’s top-selling serum.

Lancôme Advanced Génifique Radiance-Boosting Face Serum

PACKSHOT PRO

Year Launched: 2009



Formula: Lancôme’s longtime hero product relies on bifidus and yeast probiotics to target aging, with women reporting boosts in skin radiance in clinical trials.

Results Oriented: One bottle sells every 30 seconds in the U.S.

Naturium Niacinamide Serum 12% Plus Zinc 2%

Year Launched: 2019



Formula: From pore size to dark spots, Naturium’s top seller combines 12 percent niacinamide and 2 percent zinc to target myriad concerns.

Results Oriented: Naturium has sold more than $1 million in niacinamide serums.

Ourself HA+ Replenishing Serum

Year Launched: 2022



Formula: Biotech is all the rage in beauty, and this serum relies on a subtopical firming technology to penetrate skin’s layers with hyaluronic acid for a hydrating alternative to injectable fillers.

Results Oriented: In the brand’s first month post-launch, Ourself sold more units of HA+ Replenishing Serum than all its other products combined.

Peach & Lily Glass Skin Refining Serum

Year Launched: 2018



Formula: The serum that started a movement. Peach extract and East Asian mountain yam join forces with peptides, hyaluronic acid and niacinamide to achieve an optimal, crystal-clear complexion.

Results Oriented: One Glass Skin Refining Serum sells every two minutes.

PillowtalkDerm Major Fade Hyper Serum

Year Launched: 2022



Formula: When Dr. Shereene Idriss parlayed her dermatological knowledge and social media savvy into a range of products, it followed the same philosophy she uses in-office: targeting skin tone first. This serum uses niacinamide, alpha arbutin, kojic acid and glycerin — no lasers required.

Results Oriented: Major Fade Hyper Serum is PillowtalkDerm’s top performing and most frequently restocked product.

Shani Darden Retinol Reform

Year Launched: 2013



Formula: Encapsulated retinol gives this product both its name and cult following. Celebrity facialist Shani Darden added lactic acid alongside the hero ingredient to supercharge its line-softening results.

Results Oriented: Six bottles of Retinol Reform are sold every hour.

SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic

Year Launched: 2005



Formula: The vitamin C O.G. couples 15 percent L-ascorbic acid with 1 percent vitamin E and 0.5 percent ferulic acid to offer holistic antioxidant protection and mitigate up to 48 percent of free radical damage.

Results Oriented: One unit sells every 30 seconds globally.

SkinMedica TNS Advanced Serum

Year Launched: 2020



Formula: Growth factors and peptides team up with marine extract, microalgae and French flax seeds to address skin laxity, tone and texture.

Results Oriented: SkinMedica’s top-selling product in 2022 has sold 1 million units since launch and has nabbed four Allure Best of Beauty awards.

U Beauty The Resurfacing Compound

Year Launched: 2019



Formula: U Beauty’s debut product also brought the brand’s proprietary Siren Capsule Technology, which only targets damaged skin cells and free radicals with vitamin C, retinol, peptides and multi-hydroxy acids.

Results Oriented: The brand ran out of its first year of inventory within three weeks of launching.

Vintner’s Daughter Active Botanical Serum

Year Launched: 2013



Formula: The product that defined a category. Vintner’s Daughter’s Active Botanical Serum is a face oil rife with natural ingredients, like alfalfa, calendula, dandelion, lemon peel and nettle — all of which undergo a 21-day infusion process to capture of their nutrients.

Results Oriented: Active Botanical Serum is the industry’s most awarded face oil with more than 35 awards, according to the brand.