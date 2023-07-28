The 2023 BeautyCares DreamBall Announces Honorees

The BeautyCares DreamBall will return to New York’s Gotham Hall on Oct. 11 for its second in-person iteration since the COVID-19 pandemic.

The charitable event will honor four beauty industry executives: Alex Keith, chief executive officer, P&G Beauty; George Schaeffer, president and CEO, Aloxxi International; Debi Chirichella, senior vice president, Hearst, and Melis del Rey, Amazon general manager of U.S. stores, beauty, baby and beauty technology.

The night’s musical guest and master of ceremonies will be announced in the coming weeks.

Last year, the event raised more than $1 million for Look Good Feel Better, the cancer support organization of the Personal Care Productss Council. Honorees included Maria “Duda” Kertész, president of U.S. Skin Health at Johnson & Johnson; Arie Kopelman, vice chairman of Chanel; JuE Wong, chief executive officer of Olaplex; Tracey Cunningham, Olaplex brand ambassador, and Lily Garfield, who founded Cos Bar and is a cancer survivor and advocate.

Founded in 1989, Look Good Feel Better offers complimentary group and virtual sessions that teach those undergoing cancer treatment beauty techniques. The nonprofit has benefited more than 2 million women to date.

“The true beauty of Look Good Feel Better is that it brings the beauty counter to women,” Garfield said at last year’s ceremony, noting she had been on a Zoom call recently with 10 women who were undergoing cancer treatment. “At the beginning, we were all so serious,” she said. “But as we opened our goodie bags, everyone was smiling.”