The Best Hair and Beauty Looks at the 2022 Met Gala

Celebrities drew eyes at Monday’s Met Gala not only with their attire, but their striking hair and makeup looks.

Stars brought their own flair to gilded age elegance, with Tommy Dorfman, Blake Lively and Anna Wintour donning jewel-encrusted tiaras, while Vanessa Hudgens and Kacey Musgraves opted for elegant updos in accordance with this year’s theme, “In America: An Anthology of Fashion.”

First-time attendee Dorfman said her tiara is more than 200 years old, an actual relic of the Gilded Age, while Wintour’s tiara has been in her family since 1910.

Miranda Kerr flaunted a bright red lip and glowing complexion paired with a Bulgari diamond choker, while “Euphoria” star Maude Apatow went for a vampy lip and structured, pin-up waves, channeling Old Hollywood glamour.

Smokey eye shadow also had a moment on the red carpet, with Lizzo, Kim Kardashian and Vanessa Hudgens opting for the look with varying degrees of intensity but each pairing it with long, wispy lashes. Quannah Chasinghorse, on the other hand, went for a baby blue eye shadow look that complimented her tulle gown of the same shade, and traditional Indigenous adornments, which included a feather hair piece.

Megan Thee Stallion took her all-gold Moschino look to another level with gold winged eyeliner, while Naomi Campbell complemented her $6.6 million Jacob & Co. diamond necklace with matching face gems.

Known for embracing gender fluidity in his style of dress, Bad Bunny made his Met Gala debut in a skirted Burberry boiler suit and an updo adorned with gold hair clips.

Here, the best hair and beauty looks of the 2022 Met Gala.

