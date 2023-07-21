The Biggest Beauty Brands by Engagement on TikTok Versus Instagram

The social playing field may be evolving more quickly than ever, but entertaining and community-building content is paving the path to success for brands.

Even in the case of celebrity-led brands like Florence by Mills and Rhode, data from Dush Hudson shows momentum is sustained in the long term via UGC.

“With Hailey Bieber’s Rhode, she leverages a lot of influencers and UGC, so when you’re looking at her feed, you don’t even think about her that much,” said Dash Hudson customer insights manager, Quinn Williams.

Because users are increasingly fed curated content, following size is also less of an indicator of success.

“People aren’t follow-centric anymore,” said Jillian Robinson, director of global communications and events.

“These more antiquated marketing measuring tactics of, ‘How many likes do you have?’ or, ‘How many followers do you have?’ — people are using social media in a different way now,” said Williams, noting that a recent case study on Summer Fridays, for example, revealed direct messages from consumers outweighed comment section activity in volume and engagement value.

TikTok top performers by engagement rate in June:

Florence by Mills: 13.4 percent R.e.m. Beauty: 13 percent Huda Beauty: 11.1 percent Julep Beauty: 10.9 percent Tatcha: 10.8 percent E.l.f. Cosmetics: 10.8 percent Herbivore Botanicals: 10.3 percent HausLabs: 10.2 percent Glossier: 9.8 percent Costa Brazil: 9.7 percent

Instagram top performers by engagement rate in June: