The Care E-tailer Takes a Lifestyle Approach

PARIS — Yume Hadida, a longtime fashion executive, made a passion into her profession in founding lifestyle e-tailer The Care in France earlier this year.

“It’s always really been my passion to find new talents, new nuggets and to share them with others,” she said. “I profoundly love that — contributing a bit to the happiness of others.”

Hadida was born in Japan and moved to France at age 15, in 1995.

“When I arrived in France, I had a big problem with eczema,” she said. “And since that day, I have always been looking for products, cosmetics that are truly natural and without ‘danger’ that correspond to my skin, which is ultrasensitive and reactive.”

Hadida found a dearth of products with a high level of efficacy that were pleasurable to use. Another important factor she seeks is transparency in products’ formulation composition, as well as their ethical and eco-responsible manufacturing processes.

“I said to myself: ‘I really wanted to create a concept where we do not compromise,” she said.

Hadida made some life changes. As the coronavirus pandemic began, she moved from Paris to Provence and launched thecare.fr.

For the site, Hadida primarily chose brands she has closely followed. She researched online, tapped into ones she’d seen on former travels and sought advice from a network of beauty experts that helped her better understand the market.

The Care has 24 brands, comprising 130 products, altogether. Seven are exclusive to France: Ede, Guy Morgan, Karolin Van Loon, SoKind, Somm, Whimsy Official and Yenabell. Nine are “semi-exclusive,” meaning with two or three other sales points in the country. These include Atelier Vesper, Coelho, Frama, (M)ansi 7, Mad et Len Mani, Natureofthings, Ruhaku and Slim Cera.

“These are brands that are little distributed even at the European market level,” said Hadida. “I deliberately selected brands that are still unknown in France.”

Among bestsellers so far are Glow Getter Collagen Blend from Whimsy Official, Frama’s Apothecary Hand Wash, Natureofthings Rejuvenating Overnight Facial Mask and Somm’s Primal.

The search for new labels remains ongoing.

“I adore that,” said Hadida, adding that procuring emerging talents was something she did and enjoyed for the apparel trade show Tranoï.

Products on The Care are divided into three main categories: skin care, including face, body and hair care; lifestyle, with home and gifting products, such as candles and interior scents, and mother and baby skin care.

The site includes a questionnaire allowing people to be guided to a selection of products adapted to their skin types. Customer service is available, as well, by email or chat.

For The Care, Hadida sought a minimalist, unisex design.

“I wanted something very simplified, with a short selection well-chosen to really offer only the best,” said Hadida, who aims to facilitate customers’ purchasing experiences. “It was important that the site be truly inclusive for everyone.”

Today, The Care services metropolitan France and principle European countries, but that geographic reach will be expanded. Pop-ups and collaborations with beauty brands could also be in the offing.

“It’s not just a beauty concept, it is really a lifestyle concept store,” said Hadida.

