Natural beauty retailer The Detox Market has acquired Clementine Fields, a Canadian natural beauty and wellness e-commerce business.

Clementine Fields was founded by Ingrid Doucet and Tom Barnett in 2013. The business sells beauty and personal-care products from Alpyn Beauty, Captain Blankenship, John Masters Organics, Vapour Beauty and a variety of other brands.

The Detox Market plans for the acquisition to help cement its position as a leader in North American natural beauty retailing, and to bolster its e-commerce business. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Detox previously acquired two other Canadian businesses — Husk and FreshFaced.ca.

“The acquisition of Clementine Fields will allow for us to continue to grow the Detox Market online as a brand and household name in Canada, along with our equity in the U.S. market,” said Romain Gaillard, Detox’s founder, in a statement. “We are excited to consolidate our presence in British Columbia and Alberta where Clementine Fields has strength in the market.”

Detox has a handful of stores across North America, including New York, Los Angeles and Toronto.

For more from WWD.com, see:

The Detox Market Sets Up Shop on Houston Street

Pat McGrath Labs Announces Supreme Collaboration