The Detox Market Partners With Indigo in Canada

The Detox Market is inking a major partnership with Canadian lifestyle retailer Indigo.

As part of the deal, Detox is curating 21 of its brands to be sold with Indigo, including Odacité, Innersense, Alima Pure, RMS Beauty, Osea, Rahua, Detox Mode, Fitglow, Josh Rosebrook, Indie Lee, Kure Bazaar and Sahajan.

“We think there’s a huge opportunity for us to scale [and] for all our brands to get in front of more people,” said Detox founder and chief executive officer Romain Gaillard. He said that Indigo’s founder, Heather Reisman, is a fan of clean beauty.

“I was really impressed by her vision in that space and her knowledge. She knew the brands, she knew the products, she was using them, she was a big Detox Market customer,” Gaillard said.

The partnership will begin online Oct. 1, before rolling into stores in spring 2022. Gaillard said he expects the partnership to double the size of the Detox Market’s Canadian business.

The Detox Market currently operates six locations in the U.S. and Canada. Indigo has about 100 locations across Canada, and recorded C$904.7 million in revenue for its latest fiscal year. The business sells furniture, homewares, books and wellness products.

The business has seen a “sustained acceleration in e-commerce” during the pandemic, and is currently making an effort to build out omnichannel operations, Reisman said in an earnings statement.

Calli Ramirez, the category director for wellness at Indigo, said that bringing in the Detox Market will allow Indigo customers “access to a thoughtfully curated and vetted marketplace of sustainable beauty and wellness brands and products as we work toward a cleaner way of living.”

Gaillard said that Indigo is one of his “favorite stores,” especially because it started as a book shop. “At the center of everything, you have culture, you have reading, you have learning, you have education — it’s done in a tasteful way,” he said.

He added that the two retailers’ values align. “They really want to feed people’s souls and brains with culture,” Gaillard said. “Everything lifestyle they do is very thoughtful.”

Gaillard said that despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Detox was able to increase sales last year. Industry sources project that in 2022, the retailer’s sales will grow 35 percent, given the new partnership.

Gaillard said that Detox is also looking to open more stores going forward.

“We were mostly an e-commerce company, even before COVID-19, and because we own our own warehouse, we were able to be agile during COVID-19,” Gaillard said. “Online remains strong, and retail is slowly picking up, but not as fast as I would think. It’s picking up more now, recently.”

