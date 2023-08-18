The Estée Lauder Cos. Releases Weaker-Than-Expected Guidance for 2024

The Estée Lauder Cos.’ full year forecasts fell short of Wall Street estimates as the company’s struggles to regain footing in Asia continue, despite a better than expected set of fourth quarter results.

On Friday, the global beauty giant, which last year acquired Tom Ford, forecasted net sales to increase between 5 percent and 7 percent versus the prior year, below analysts’ estimates for 8.8 percent.

Diluted net earnings per common share are projected to be between $3.50 and $3.75. Analysts penciled in $4.83.

Fabrizio Freda, president and chief executive officer of The Estée Lauder Cos., said, “In Asia travel retail, we are taking actions to capture demand from the returning individual travelers and continuing to reduce inventories in the trade as we navigate the current market headwinds. In this new fiscal year, we also intend to set the stage for a stronger fiscal year 2025 acceleration, with a very robust innovation pipeline planned across the two years and progressive margin rebuilding plans.”

In the fourth quarter ended June 30, net sales came in at $3.61 billion, a 1 percent increase compared with $3.56 billion in the prior-year period and above Wall Street expectations for $3.48 billion.

Net loss was $33 million, and diluted net loss per share was 9 cents. On an adjusted basis, it was 7 cents per share, compared with Wall Street forecasts for a loss of 4 cents per share.

For the full fiscal year, net sales were $15.91 billion, a decrease of 10 percent from $17.74 billion in the prior year. Net earnings were $1.01 billion, compared $2.39 billion in the prior year. Diluted net earnings per common share was $2.79, compared with $6.55 reported in the prior year.

Freda added: “For full-year fiscal 2023, we delivered organic sales growth and prestige beauty share gains in many developed and emerging markets, but Asia travel retail pressured results, particularly in skin care, and we continued to experience softness in North America. Fragrance excelled, up double digits in every region, and makeup improved sequentially to double-digit growth in the fourth quarter as more markets emerged into the post-pandemic era.”

Lauder, which has a much bigger travel retail business than some of its competitors, saw its Asia travel retail business continue to be pressured by the slower-than-anticipated recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

It’s also been quietly dealing with other struggles out West. Its California brands — Smashbox, Too Faced and Glamglow — have all initiated layoffs in the past year as those businesses face challenges, while international operations have also been scaled back for some segments.