The Fragrance Foundation announced the finalists for its 2020 awards via a webinar this afternoon. Eschewing the annual honorees of Hall of Fame, Game Changer and Lifetime Achievement Perfumer, the foundation’s new categories recognize genderless scents and product format innovation, such as Costa Brazil’s Resin de Breu and Miller Harris’ Scherzo Tattoo Pen.

Ariana Grande’s Thank U Next, for example, is nominated for Popular Fragrance of the Year, Women’s and Media Campaign of the Year, Women’s. Gucci has multiple scents up for multiple awards; Chanel’s Gabrielle Chanel Essence is also nominated for several awards.

Below is a list of the 2020 Fragrance Award Finalists:

The finalists for Fragrance of the Year, Women’s Luxury are Editions de Parfum Frédéric Malle Rose & Cuir, Gucci The Alchemist’s Garden A Song for the Rose; Jo Malone London Violet & Amber Absolu, Tom Ford Soleil Neige, YSL Libre Eau de Parfum.

The finalists for Fragrance of the Year, Women’s Prestige are Chanel Gabrielle Chanel Essence, Lancôme Idôle, L’Interdit Givenchy Eau de Toilette, Nest New York Wild Poppy Eau de Parfum, Tiffany & Love for Her.

The finalists for Fragrance of the Year, Men’s Luxury are Dior Sauvage Parfum, Gucci the Alchemist’s Garden the Voice of the Snake, House of Sillage the Formal, Ignacio Figueras Buenos Aires, Straight to Heaven Extreme by Killian.

The finalists for Fragrance of the Year, Men’s Prestige are John Varvatos JV x NJ Silver Edition, K by Dolce & Gabbana, Montblanc Explorer, Ralph Lauren Polo Blue Gold Blend, Versace Eros Flame.

The finalists for Fragrance of the Year, Universal Luxury are Byredo Sundazed, Creed Aventus Cologne, Gucci The Alchemist’s Garden The Eyes of the Tiger, Rolling in Love by Killian, Tom Ford Lavender Extreme.

The finalists for Fragrance of the Year, Universal Prestige are Allsaints Sunset Riot, Atelier Cologne Pacific Lime, Gucci Mémoire d’une Odeur Eau de Parfum, Killian After Sunset.

The finalists for Fragrance of the Year, Popular are Ariana Grande Thank U Next, Hello by Lionel Richie, Kylie Jenner by KKW Fragrance (Nude), The Phluid Project Transcent, Wild Spirit Fragrances Rosy Glow.

The finalists for Fragrance of the Year Hall of Fame are Curve for Men, Editions de Parfum Frédéric Malle Musc Ravageur, Lancôme Trésor, Philosophy Amazing Grace, Victoria’s Secret Very Sexy.

The finalists for Fragrance of the Year, Breakout Star are Carolina Herrera Good Girl Eau de Parfum, Maison Margiela Replica Jazz Club, Jo Malone London Wood Sage and Sea Salt.

The finalists for Bath and Body Line of the Year are Byredo Rose Of No Man’s Land, Christian Dior Lucky Bath And Body Line, Nest New York Fragranced Body Care Collection, Philosophy Nature In A Jar, Victoria’s Secret Pink Honey Collection.

The finalists for Candle & Home Collection of the Year are Cire Classic Candle, Diptyque 34 Home Collection, Gucci The Alchemist’s Garden The Virgin Violet Scented Candle, Jo Malone London Peony & Blush Suede Diffuser, Nest New York Rose Noir & Oud Home Fragrance Collection.

The finalists for Candle & Home Holiday are Nest Fragrances Spiced Orange & Clove Home Fragrance Collection, Kilian the Scent of Winter, Diptyque the Lucky Charms Holiday Collection.

The finalists for Innovative Fragrance of the Year are Costa Brazil Resina de Breu, Diptyque Prêts-à-Parfumer, Hyascent Hourglass Diffuser, Miller Harris Scherzo Tattoo Pen, Nest New York Smart Home Fragrance Diffuser Powered by Pura.

The finalists for Packaging of the Year, Women’s are Eau de Juice Pure Sugar, Floral Street Neon Rose Eau de Parfum, Juicy Couture Viva La Juicy Bowdacious, Kylie Jenner by KKW Fragrance (Nude), Moschino Toy 2.

The finalists for Packaging of the Year, Men’s are Ignacio Figueras Buenos Aires, John Varvatos JV x NJ Silver Edition, K by Dolce & Gabbana, Tiffany & Love for Him, Viktor & Rolf Spicebomb Night Vision.

The finalists for Packaging of the Year, Universal are Carine Roitfeld Seven Lovers Lawrence, Essentials Good Morning! Scent List, Gucci The Alchemist’s Garden The Eyes of the Tiger, Paco Rabanne Pacollection: Strong Me, Tom Ford Lavender Extreme.

The finalists for Perfume Extraordinaire of the Year, Frank Voelkl, Le Labo Tabac 28; Celine Barel, Zoologist Squid; Aliénor Massenet, Copper Eau de Parfum by Comme des Garçons; Catherine Selig, A.N Other fall 2020; Jean-Claude Ellena, Rose & Cuir.

The finalists for Indie Fragrance of the Year are Byredo Slow Dance, Eric Buterbaugh Los Angeles Oud Saffron, Miller Harris Blousy, Notorious Oud by D. S. & Durga, Thom Browne 09.27.65 Vetyver Absolute.

The finalists for Media Campaign of the Year, Women’s are Ariana Grande Thank U Next, Carine Roitfeld Seven Lovers Aurélien, Gabrielle Chanel Essence The New Eau De Parfum, Gucci Guilty, Michael Kors Wanderlust Eau De Parfum, YSL Libre Eau De Parfum.

The finalists for Media Campaign of the Year, Men’s are BOSS Bottled Infinite, K by Dolce & Gabbana, Montblanc Explorer, Paco Rabanne 1 Million; Million Nation, Perry Ellis America, Viktor & Rolf Spicebomb Night Vision.

The finalists for Fragrance Editorial of the Year, Print are Smell Good Everywhere, Always for Allure, Scents of Strength for Allure, What She Wore for ELLE, Why Frankincense Is Suddenly So Smoking Hot for Town & Country, How the Rich Are Different for Town & Country.

The finalists for Fragrance Editorial of the Year, Digital are To All the Fragrances I’ve Loved Before… for Allure, Classical Fragrance Composer Frédéric Malle and Time-Honored Master Perfumer Jean-Claude Ellena Have Done It Again for AsIf Magazine, Guerlain Mitsouko Centennial 1919-2019: The Scented Skein Ida Meister for CaFleureBon, New York’s Cult Fragrance Wouldn’t Exist If It Weren’t for Me for The Cut, Jackie Kennedy’s Unexpected Love Of Patchouli for Town & Country.

The finalists for Consumer Choice of the Year, Women’s Prestige are Carolina Herrera Good Girl Eau de Parfum Legere, Marc Jacobs Daisy Love Eau So Sweet, Victoria’s Secret Bombshell Intense, YSL Libre Eau De Parfum.

The finalists for Consumer Choice of the Year, Women’s Popular are Ariana Grande Thank U Next, Cher Eau de Couture, Eau De Juice Pure Sugar, Philosophy Amazing Grace Magnolia.

The finalists for Consumer Choice of the Year, Men’s are BOSS Bottled Infinite, Montblanc Explorer, Versace Eros Flame.

