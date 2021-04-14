For the second year in a row, the Fragrance Foundation has moved its annual Awards festivities online.

The foundation revealed the finalists for its 2021 Awards on Wednesday afternoon on a public webinar hosted by actor and producer Mario Lopez. In spite of the challenges the category faced a year ago, the foundation remained optimistic that sales increases would prevail.

“As the new normal starts to take shape, there is definitely room for optimism. Our industry continues on the path to recovery. In the U.S., the fragrance market enjoyed the largest gains of any beauty category in the past year,” said Jerry Vittoria, chairman of the Fragrance Foundation and president of fine fragrance at Firmenich, in opening remarks. Vittoria added that he expects sales increases to extend through Mother’s and Father’s Days.

The foundation has also kept up with the times, saying its 2020 pivots are here to stay. “Our missions remain steadfast. In 2020, we refocused our objectives. We are laser-focused on diversity, equity and inclusion as our number-one priority, and number two, nurturing talent is key to all we do,” said Linda Levy, president of the Fragrance Foundation, in her opening remarks.

The Awards winners will be revealed via webinar on June 10. Here, see the full list of the Fragrance Foundation’s 2021 Awards Finalists:

Fragrance of the Year, Women’s Luxury

Armani Privé Les Eaux Rose Milano

Chanel Coco Mademoiselle L’Eau Privée

Gucci The Alchemist’s Garden A Chant for the Nymph

The Harmonist Moon Glory

Jo Malone London Gardenia & Oud Absolu

Tom Ford Bitter Peach

Fragrance of the Year, Men’s Luxury

Ermenegildo Zegna Essenze Roman Wood Eau de Parfum

The Harmonist Sun Force

Parfums de Marly Pegasus Exclusif

Fragrance of the Year, Universal Luxury

Armani Privé Les Eaux Thé Yulong

Byredo Tobacco Mandarin

Gucci The Alchemist’s Garden A Midnight Stroll

By Kilian Paris Angels’ Share

Maison Christian Dior Oud Rosewood

Fragrance of the Year, Women’s Prestige

Giorgio Armani My Way

Jo Malone London Fig & Lotus Flower Cologne

Marc Jacobs Perfect Eau de Parfum

Miss Dior Rose N’ Roses

Nest New York Sunkissed Hibiscus

Fragrance of the Year, Men’s Prestige

Carolina Herrera Bad Boy Eau de Toilette

Dolce & Gabbana K by Dolce & Gabbana Eau de Parfum

Dior Homme Eau de Toilette

Giorgio Armani Acqua di Gio Profondo

Jo Malone London Cypress & Grapevine Cologne Intense

Fragrance of the Year, Universal Prestige

Diptyque Eau Capitale Eau de Parfum

Jo Malone London Vetiver & Golden Vanilla Cologne Intense

Maison Margiela Replica Bubble Bath

Tom Ford Black Orchid Parfum

Fragrance of the Year, Popular

Ariana Grande R.E.M.

David’s Perfume by David Dobrik David’s Perfume #01 Amber & Cashmere

Philosophy Amazing Grace Bergamot

KKW Fragrance KKW x Kris

The Phluid Project Humanity

Fragrance Hall of Fame

Calvin Klein Euphoria

Diptyque Do Son Eau de Toilette

Estée Lauder Pleasures Eau de Parfum

Lancôme Trésor

Narciso Rodriguez For Her Eau de Toilette

Indie Fragrance of the Year

Arquiste Misfit

D.S. & Durga Jazmín Yucatan

Floral Street Arizona Bloom Eau de Parfum

Shalini Parfum Iris Lumière

St. Rose Vigilante

Candle & Home, Holiday

Boy Smells Broken Rosary

Diptyque Marvelous Beasts Holiday Collection

Nest New York Blue Cypress & Snow

Tom Ford Lost Cherry Candle

Fragrance Innovative Product of the Year

Diptyque Electric Wall Diffuser, Baies

Fueguia 1833 Aguas for Skin & Textile

Jo Malone London Car Diffuser, Wood Sage & Sea Salt

Laubahn Perfumes Scent Infused Face Mask Dried French Lavender

The Phluid Project Integrity

Packaging of the Year, Luxury

By Kilian Paris Angels’ Share

Christian Louboutin Loubirouge

Éditions de Parfums Frédéric Malle 20th Anniversary Limited Edition Collection

Tiziana Terenzi Sea Stars Atlantide Extrait de Parfum Underwater Fragrance

Tom Ford Rose Prick

Packaging of the Year, Prestige and Popular

Carolina Herrera Bad Boy Eau de Toilette

Diptyque Parfum de Voyage

Giorgio Armani My Way

Marc Jacobs Perfect Eau de Parfum

Tom Ford Black Orchid Parfum

Perfume Extraordinaire of the Year

Ralf Schwieger, Mane – Bukhara Gallivant

Florie Tanquerel, Cosmo International Fragrances – Garden of Grace

Alberto Morillas, Firmenich – Gucci The Alchemist’s Garden Hortus Sanitatis

Philippe Paparella-Paris, Symrise – Memo Paris Retba

Pascal Gaurin, IFF – Scents of Wood Plum in Cognac

Media Campaign of the Year, Women’s

Donna Karan Cashmere Mist

Jo Malone London Lavenderland

Marc Jacobs Perfect

Mikimoto Float on Reality

Valentino Voce Viva

Media Campaign of the Year, Men’s

Calvin Klein CK Everyone

Dior Homme Eau de Toilette

Yves Saint Laurent Y, L’Eau de Parfum

Fragrance Editorial of the Year, Print

10 Men Magazine, Sex Education: 10 minutes to read about the world of scent by Clayton Ilolahia

Elle Magazine, Eaux Ex Machina by Jennifer Goldstein Sullivan

The New York Times, Now Germs Can Die Bathed in a Heavenly Scent by Rachel Felder

O, The Oprah Magazine, Scents of Wonder by Brian Underwood

Town & Country, It Smells Good in Here by April Long

Fragrance Editorial of the Year, Digital

Allure, The Weird World of Olfactory Training by Beth Shapouri

Allure, How Covid-19 Has Changed the Fragrance Industry—At Least For Now by Jessica Chia

ÇaFleureBon, Scents and The Surrealist: Salvador Dalí and His Love Affair with Fragrance by Marianne Butler

Harper’s Bazaar, How To Find a New Signature Scent Without Ever Smelling It by Jenna Rosenstein

Town & Country, How Signature Is Your Signature Scent? Why Now is the Perfect Time to Craft a Custom Perfume by April Long

Consumer Choice, Women’s Prestige of the Year

Carolina Herrera Good Girl Suprême Eau de Parfum

Kayali Déjà Vu White Flower | 57

Marc Jacobs Perfect Eau de Parfum

Consumer Choice, Women’s Popular of the YEar

Christian Siriano Ooh La Rouge Eau de Parfum

Philosophy Amazing Grace Bergamot

Victoria’s Secret Bombshell Passion

Consumer Choice, Men’s of the Year

Calvin Klein CK Everyone

David’s Perfume by David Dobrik David’s Perfume #01: Amber & Cashmere

Dolce & Gabbana K by Dolce & Gabbana Eau de Parfum

Paco Rabanne 1 Million Parfum

Parfums de Marly Pegasus Exclusif

Tumi Awaken [08:00 GMT] Eau de Parfum

Consumer Choice, Candle & Home Collection

Boy Smells Slow Burn by Boy Smells x Kacey Musgraves

E.l.f. Beauty Keys Soulcare Sage + Oat Milk Candle

Jo Malone London Pastel Macaroons Townhouse Candle

Nest New York Amalfi Lemon & Mint

Lifetime Achievement Perfumer

Calice Becker, vice president perfumer and director, Givaudan Perfumery School

Hall of Fame

Philippe Benacin, chairman and chief executive officer, Interparfums

