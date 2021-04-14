For the second year in a row, the Fragrance Foundation has moved its annual Awards festivities online.
The foundation revealed the finalists for its 2021 Awards on Wednesday afternoon on a public webinar hosted by actor and producer Mario Lopez. In spite of the challenges the category faced a year ago, the foundation remained optimistic that sales increases would prevail.
“As the new normal starts to take shape, there is definitely room for optimism. Our industry continues on the path to recovery. In the U.S., the fragrance market enjoyed the largest gains of any beauty category in the past year,” said Jerry Vittoria, chairman of the Fragrance Foundation and president of fine fragrance at Firmenich, in opening remarks. Vittoria added that he expects sales increases to extend through Mother’s and Father’s Days.
The foundation has also kept up with the times, saying its 2020 pivots are here to stay. “Our missions remain steadfast. In 2020, we refocused our objectives. We are laser-focused on diversity, equity and inclusion as our number-one priority, and number two, nurturing talent is key to all we do,” said Linda Levy, president of the Fragrance Foundation, in her opening remarks.
The Awards winners will be revealed via webinar on June 10. Here, see the full list of the Fragrance Foundation’s 2021 Awards Finalists:
Fragrance of the Year, Women’s Luxury
Armani Privé Les Eaux Rose Milano
Chanel Coco Mademoiselle L’Eau Privée
Gucci The Alchemist’s Garden A Chant for the Nymph
The Harmonist Moon Glory
Jo Malone London Gardenia & Oud Absolu
Tom Ford Bitter Peach
Fragrance of the Year, Men’s Luxury
Ermenegildo Zegna Essenze Roman Wood Eau de Parfum
The Harmonist Sun Force
Parfums de Marly Pegasus Exclusif
Fragrance of the Year, Universal Luxury
Armani Privé Les Eaux Thé Yulong
Byredo Tobacco Mandarin
Gucci The Alchemist’s Garden A Midnight Stroll
By Kilian Paris Angels’ Share
Maison Christian Dior Oud Rosewood
Fragrance of the Year, Women’s Prestige
Giorgio Armani My Way
Jo Malone London Fig & Lotus Flower Cologne
Marc Jacobs Perfect Eau de Parfum
Miss Dior Rose N’ Roses
Nest New York Sunkissed Hibiscus
Fragrance of the Year, Men’s Prestige
Carolina Herrera Bad Boy Eau de Toilette
Dolce & Gabbana K by Dolce & Gabbana Eau de Parfum
Dior Homme Eau de Toilette
Giorgio Armani Acqua di Gio Profondo
Jo Malone London Cypress & Grapevine Cologne Intense
Fragrance of the Year, Universal Prestige
Diptyque Eau Capitale Eau de Parfum
Jo Malone London Vetiver & Golden Vanilla Cologne Intense
Maison Margiela Replica Bubble Bath
Tom Ford Black Orchid Parfum
Fragrance of the Year, Popular
Ariana Grande R.E.M.
David’s Perfume by David Dobrik David’s Perfume #01 Amber & Cashmere
Philosophy Amazing Grace Bergamot
KKW Fragrance KKW x Kris
The Phluid Project Humanity
Fragrance Hall of Fame
Calvin Klein Euphoria
Diptyque Do Son Eau de Toilette
Estée Lauder Pleasures Eau de Parfum
Lancôme Trésor
Narciso Rodriguez For Her Eau de Toilette
Indie Fragrance of the Year
Arquiste Misfit
D.S. & Durga Jazmín Yucatan
Floral Street Arizona Bloom Eau de Parfum
Shalini Parfum Iris Lumière
St. Rose Vigilante
Candle & Home, Holiday
Boy Smells Broken Rosary
Diptyque Marvelous Beasts Holiday Collection
Nest New York Blue Cypress & Snow
Tom Ford Lost Cherry Candle
Fragrance Innovative Product of the Year
Diptyque Electric Wall Diffuser, Baies
Fueguia 1833 Aguas for Skin & Textile
Jo Malone London Car Diffuser, Wood Sage & Sea Salt
Laubahn Perfumes Scent Infused Face Mask Dried French Lavender
The Phluid Project Integrity
Packaging of the Year, Luxury
By Kilian Paris Angels’ Share
Christian Louboutin Loubirouge
Éditions de Parfums Frédéric Malle 20th Anniversary Limited Edition Collection
Tiziana Terenzi Sea Stars Atlantide Extrait de Parfum Underwater Fragrance
Tom Ford Rose Prick
Packaging of the Year, Prestige and Popular
Carolina Herrera Bad Boy Eau de Toilette
Diptyque Parfum de Voyage
Giorgio Armani My Way
Marc Jacobs Perfect Eau de Parfum
Tom Ford Black Orchid Parfum
Perfume Extraordinaire of the Year
Ralf Schwieger, Mane – Bukhara Gallivant
Florie Tanquerel, Cosmo International Fragrances – Garden of Grace
Alberto Morillas, Firmenich – Gucci The Alchemist’s Garden Hortus Sanitatis
Philippe Paparella-Paris, Symrise – Memo Paris Retba
Pascal Gaurin, IFF – Scents of Wood Plum in Cognac
Media Campaign of the Year, Women’s
Donna Karan Cashmere Mist
Jo Malone London Lavenderland
Marc Jacobs Perfect
Mikimoto Float on Reality
Valentino Voce Viva
Media Campaign of the Year, Men’s
Calvin Klein CK Everyone
Dior Homme Eau de Toilette
Yves Saint Laurent Y, L’Eau de Parfum
Fragrance Editorial of the Year, Print
10 Men Magazine, Sex Education: 10 minutes to read about the world of scent by Clayton Ilolahia
Elle Magazine, Eaux Ex Machina by Jennifer Goldstein Sullivan
The New York Times, Now Germs Can Die Bathed in a Heavenly Scent by Rachel Felder
O, The Oprah Magazine, Scents of Wonder by Brian Underwood
Town & Country, It Smells Good in Here by April Long
Fragrance Editorial of the Year, Digital
Allure, The Weird World of Olfactory Training by Beth Shapouri
Allure, How Covid-19 Has Changed the Fragrance Industry—At Least For Now by Jessica Chia
ÇaFleureBon, Scents and The Surrealist: Salvador Dalí and His Love Affair with Fragrance by Marianne Butler
Harper’s Bazaar, How To Find a New Signature Scent Without Ever Smelling It by Jenna Rosenstein
Town & Country, How Signature Is Your Signature Scent? Why Now is the Perfect Time to Craft a Custom Perfume by April Long
Consumer Choice, Women’s Prestige of the Year
Carolina Herrera Good Girl Suprême Eau de Parfum
Kayali Déjà Vu White Flower | 57
Marc Jacobs Perfect Eau de Parfum
Consumer Choice, Women’s Popular of the YEar
Christian Siriano Ooh La Rouge Eau de Parfum
Philosophy Amazing Grace Bergamot
Victoria’s Secret Bombshell Passion
Consumer Choice, Men’s of the Year
Calvin Klein CK Everyone
David’s Perfume by David Dobrik David’s Perfume #01: Amber & Cashmere
Dolce & Gabbana K by Dolce & Gabbana Eau de Parfum
Paco Rabanne 1 Million Parfum
Parfums de Marly Pegasus Exclusif
Tumi Awaken [08:00 GMT] Eau de Parfum
Consumer Choice, Candle & Home Collection
Boy Smells Slow Burn by Boy Smells x Kacey Musgraves
E.l.f. Beauty Keys Soulcare Sage + Oat Milk Candle
Jo Malone London Pastel Macaroons Townhouse Candle
Nest New York Amalfi Lemon & Mint
Lifetime Achievement Perfumer
Calice Becker, vice president perfumer and director, Givaudan Perfumery School
Hall of Fame
Philippe Benacin, chairman and chief executive officer, Interparfums
