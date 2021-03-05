A year after the coronavirus pandemic caused the Fragrance Foundation to cancel its Fragrance Day party plans, the organization is taking the revelry online.

Starting on Fragrance Day, March 21, the foundation will host a two-day digital event, free of charge. The content-driven event will feature programs and dialogues from Jimmy Choo, Nest New York, The Phluid Project and Tom Ford, among others. It will also be the inauguration of the foundation’s partnership with filmmaker Louie Schwartzberg, whose photographs are being used in communications around the event.

The event’s lineup features both bigger names and indies, which embodies the foundation’s changing membership base. “We wanted to bring more diversity into our community,” said Linda Levy, president of the Fragrance Foundation. “We also embraced very small brands that had financial obstacles to joining us, and now we are nurturing them. We also have an indie advisor panel,” she said.

Bringing various talks online (and eliminating entry fees) has really broadened the foundation’s audience, too. “The audience has expanded to people who are just obsessed with fragrance, including past sales associates who worked in Macy’s, Dillards, Saks [Fifth Avenue] and Bergdorf [Goodman],” she said. “Rather than just have a few hundred people at some of our smaller events, we now have thousands, and they’re global.”

The foundation is also hoping to foster more talent in the industry by reaching out to college students. “We are going to educate college students who are having a very challenging time now, to teach them that fragrance is actually a career path,” Levy said. “We’re going to define these different roles, these are the different things in the industry you could do, and connect with the youth. We already work with FIT closely.”

