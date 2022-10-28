Inside The Fragrance Foundation’s 2022 Circle of Champions Dinner

Call it a full-circle event.

Hundreds of brand founders, fragrance suppliers and executives came to The Fragrance Foundation’s 2022 Circle of Champions dinner, drawn by honoree Artemis Patrick, executive vice president and global chief merchandising officer of Sephora. Attendees included Linda Levy, president of The Fragrance Foundation; Charlotte Holman Ros, president of Parfums Christian Dior North America; Lori Singer, president of Parlux, and designer Vera Wang.

Patrick’s presentees included Holman Ros, Nest New York founder Laura Slatkin and Anish Melwani, the North America chairman and chief executive officer of LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton.

“Over her time at Sephora, Artemis has driven Sephora’s growth and expansion and ensured a cohesive global approach to the development of brands. She personally helped shape some of Sephora’s most breakthrough category and product initiatives in history,” Melwani said during his speech, citing inclusive foundation shade ranges and indie fragrances as just two examples. “Artemis has always had a relentless focus on bringing the needs of all of Sephora’s clients to the forefront of the strategy, and because of this, she has been an inspiration for employees across Sephora and around LVMH more broadly.”