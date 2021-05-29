Gen Z is more focused on skin than hair, makeup or fragrance, new data indicates.

According to a study conducted by Klarna, which surveyed 15,000 shoppers, more of Gen Z is spending on skin care than of Millennials, Gen X and Baby Boomers, with 41.4 percent of respondents saying it was their top category.

“From an investment standpoint, it’s beauty products and a routine, but in our first time since reporting this data, Gen Z spent more on skin care than the other generations,” said Michela Griffin, commercial lead, beauty and accessories at Klarna.

“Younger generations of shoppers are hopping on this train of health consciousness and nurturing their skin. Instead of thinking about how to decorate their skin, they’re thinking of, ‘How do I make my skin look great in the long term?’ We call this ‘Mindful Shopping,’ and we think it could potentially last for the next decade,” Griffin continued.

That doesn’t mean color cosmetics have fallen by the wayside. Griffin added that Gen Z shopper has shown more interest in bright makeup palettes, especially for eyes, even if they’re more focused on skin care. Here, see the top 10 skin care products wish-listed on the Klarna app.

Klarna’s Top Wish-listed Beauty Products:

Versed on the Rise Firming Serum Revolution Skincare Rosehip Seed Oil Essence Spray Kylie Skin Holiday Skin Care Set Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops Tatcha The Dewy Serum Resurfacing Plumping Treatment Beautycounter Tint Skin Hydrating Foundation MAC Cosmetics Frosted Firework Extra Dimension Skinfinish Bio-Oil Multiuse Skincare Oil Becca Weightless Blur Foundation Kiehls Avocado Nourishing Hydrating Mask

