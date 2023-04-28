The Inkey List Appoints New CEO

The Inkey List has appointed Stephanie Davis Michelman its new chief executive officer.

Most recently the global chief marketing officer of LVMH-owned Benefit Cosmetics, Davis Michelman succeeds cofounders Colette Laxton and Mark Curry in her new role at the U.K.-based skin and hair care brand, which claims its revenue has increased six-fold during the past three years.

“My role is to continue the momentum [Laxton and Curry] have already put into place; I want to be as authentic as possible to their mission,” said Davis Michelman of the brand, which launched in 2018 and landed at Sephora the following year. As cofounders, Laxton and Curry will continue to oversee the business and its growth.

“We talk about bringing greater simplicity to the beauty industry, and I want to make sure that simplicity and conversation with the consumer is happening at every single possible touch point — the touch points that we own, and even those that we don’t, within our retail partners.”

Billing itself a “straightforward beauty brand,” The Inkey List offers a range of skin and hair products that each exalt one hero ingredient (i.e. Retinol Serum, Peptide Volumizing Hair Treatment, which retail for $12.99 and $7.99, respectively).

In 2020, the brand inaugurated an Ask Inkey customer service and education platform, and in 2022 it launched a five-product dermatologist-developed range called Supersolutions, just months after landing a minority investment from Aria Growth Partners.

“We are incredibly excited to welcome Stephanie into the Inkey family. The brand has seen phenomenal growth over the last four-and-a-half years, and we have ambitious plans to maintain this momentum by making skin care simple and accessible globally,” said Laxton and Curry in a statement, adding that Davis Michelman’s beauty industry know-how (prior to her tenure at Benefit Cosmetics, she served as general manager at Bobbi Brown Cosmetics, North America, and CMO of Nest New York) will be “necessary to continuing Inkey’s exponential growth.”