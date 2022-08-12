The Juvéderm Collection Sponsors 2022 iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina 

iHeartRadio’s Fiesta Latina will return to Miami this year for its eighth annual iteration.

Allergan Aesthetics’ The Juvéderm Collection is among the sponsors of the event, which will take place on Oct. 15 at the FTX Arena and will feature performances by musicians such as Becky G, Myke Towers, Farruko and others.

“iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina is a moment where all cultures are represented, and people come from around the world to celebrate,” said Jasson Gilmore, cofounder of Allergan Data Labs and senior vice president of global consumer and digital marketing at Allergan Aesthetics. Gilmore said partnering with the event was a natural extension of the brand’s goal of advancing diversity and representation in the aesthetics market.

Also performing at this year’s event will be Enrique Iglesias, who is to be awarded the iHeartRadio Corazón Latino Award in honor of his efforts to support the Latin community through not only his music, but also his ongoing support of Save the Children. Previous recipients of the award include Marc Anthony and Luis Fonsi.

“The Latin market is extremely important to our business,” Gilmore said. “We’ve had a wonderful embrace of aesthetics in the Latin community, both in the United States and abroad — Hispanic Latin America is the fastest-growing market for aesthetic medicine.”

Gilmore identified Brazil in particular as a leading market for Juvéderm’s line of fillers, which has a new addition: the Volux XC, which became the first hyaluronic acid filler to obtain U.S. FDA approval last week, and will be available to consumers in early 2023.

The iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina, which is also sponsored by Goya Foods and Pepsi Stronger Together, will be broadcast live on iHeartRadio stations Spanish Contemporary Hits, Spanish Oldies and Regional Mexican, while in-person tickets start at $39 and can be purchased on Ticketmaster.com.