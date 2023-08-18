The Latest Beauty Executive Moves at BeautyStat, Fekkai, Revlon and More

Yaso Murray Walnut Street Group LLC

BeautyStat has named Image Skincare alum Yaso Murray its first chief marketing officer. The brand, founded by cosmetic chemist Ron Robinson, gained an investment in June from Fifteen Percent Pledge founder Aurora James via her new Friends and Family Collective fund.

Bergdorf Goodman cosmetics buyer Angela Welcome has transitioned into the role of director and associate divisional merchandise manager for cosmetics and fragrances. The appointment comes after the departure of Pat Saxby, who was the longtime vice president and divisional merchandise manager of cosmetics and fragrances at Bergdorf’s.

LVMH alum Tennille Kopiasz is now chief executive officer of Fekkai and Bastide. She succeeds founder Frédéric Fekkai in the role, who will maintain his board seat and “work alongside Tennille to reimagine the company’s long-term vision.”

There are four high-profile hires at Hairstory, the hair care brand founded in 2015 best known for its New Wash, $44, which aims to replace both shampoo and conditioner in one’s hair care regimen. The brand reports revenue has increased 190 percent over the past three years, while employee count has grown 50 percent during the period.

Harley Butler, most recently chief marketing officer at pet health company Fuzzy is now CEO at Hairstory. He succeeds cofounder Eli Halliwell in the role, who will continue as executive chairman.

Dina Rosenbloom, previously senior vice president at Creed Fragrances North America, has been named chief marketing officer.

Larissa Rhodes is Hairstory’s new vice president of sales. Prior to joining the brand, Rhodes served as vice president of professional sales at Olaplex from 2020 through 2023.

Stephanie Savidge is now design director at Hairstory. Previously, Savidge was creative director at Kate Somerville and before that, manager of global creative services at Clarisonic.