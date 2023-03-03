The Latest Beauty Executive Moves at Bobbi Brown, Maesa, L’Oréal USA and More

Lahnie Strange Martin Bentsen

Lahnie Strange, most recently senior vice president and general manager at Estée Lauder and Aerin, North America, is now SVP and global general manager at Bobbi Brown. In her position, she aims to elevate the brand’s luxury positioning, and joins the company’s Extended Executive Leadership Team.

Elise Loehnen Vanessa Tierney

Writer, editor, “Pulling the Thread” podcast host and former Goop chief content officer Elise Loehnen has joined the Skinfix board, and will support and advise on the brand’s content and storytelling strategy.

Carlos Lagravere courtesy photo

Maesa has tapped Procter & Gamble alum Carlos Lagravere as its new chief operating officer. He joins from Proximo Spirits, and succeeds Gianni Pieraccioni, who stepped down from the business for personal reasons.

Sharon White courtesy photo

Also at Maesa, Sharon White has joined as chief people officer. White was most recently SVP of human resources, technology and operations, at Warner Media.

Stephanie Kramer courtesy photo

L’Oréal USA has appointed Stephanie Kramer chief human resources officer for the U.S. Kramer joined the company last October as chief employee experience officer, and was previously global general manager of SkinCeuticals.

Shannan Carlson courtesy photo

RMS Beauty has tapped Shannan Carlson as executive vice president of sales, merchandising and planning. Having formerly led E.l.f Beauty’s relationship with Ulta Beauty across multiple brands, Carlson will head up RMS’ growth strategy.

Sara Staniford courtesy photo

British-based cosmetics and skin care brand Revolution Beauty has named Sara Staniford as president of Revolution Beauty USA. An alum of NYX Cosmetics, L’Oréal and Bobbi Brown, Staniford will lead the brand’s U.S. business and retail presence.

Amber Williams courtesy photo

Amber Williams has joined Christopher Skinner’s creative beauty agency, School House, as its first vice president of brand strategy. Williams was most recently an independent consultant, working with Camille Rose Naturals, The Tory Burch Foundation, Marjani Beauty and more.

Rebecca Angus Smith courtesy photo

Rebecca Angus Smith is now chief marketing and creative officer at Sakara Life. Formerly the company’s chief brand officer, Smith will lead marketing, creative, sales and product innovation in her new role.

Maria Chon courtesy photo

Maria Chon has been promoted from day-to-day manager to brand manager of Halsey’s about-face and af94 makeup brands.

Amanda Knappman courtesy photo

A slew of executive moves are afoot at Peace Out Skincare, which recently launched at Ulta Beauty and has tapped Amanda Knappman as SVP of marketing. Knappman previously held the role at SkinFix.

Lisa Kenyan

Lisa Kenyan is Peace Out’s first senior vice president of global sales. A Tarte Cosmetics and Coty alum, Kenyan aims to strengthen the brand’s relationship with key retailers in her new position.

Michaela Corngold courtesy photo

Peace Out has also named its first vice president of finance: Michaela Corngold. In her role, Corngold will manage the brand’s financial performance and enhance investor relations.

Michelle Fry

Michelle Fry, newly appointed as vice president of research and development at Peace Out, will lead innovation at the brand. Fry most recently worked in product development at Boscia and Too Faced Cosmetics.