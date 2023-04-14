The Latest Beauty Executive Moves at Coty, Diptyque, Glowbar and More

Caroline Andreotti courtesy

Coty has named Caroline Andreotti its new chief commercial officer for prestige. Andreotti most recently served as executive vice president, global travel retail at Coty; she succeeds Isabelle Bonfanti in her new role.

Jordan Searle BusinessPortraits.ca

Jordan Searle, most recently The Body Shop’s vice president, omnichannel North America, has been promoted. Now general manager for the brand in North America, Searle oversees retail, wholesale, distribution, marketing, e-commerce and activism in the region.

Kimberly Villatoro and Patrick Ta. courtesy

Kimberly Villatoro has a new gig, as chief executive officer of Patrick Ta Beauty. She hails from Smashbox, where she most recently worked as vice president of North America marketing.

Frank Small courtesy

Frank Small is the new chief financial officer and chief operating officer of Wella Company. He joins from Boston Beer Company, and is the first COO of Wella to date.

Jessie Dawes courtesy

Shiseido alum Jessie Dawes has been tapped by Diptyque as the French perfumery brand’s first chief marketing officer, Americas.

Allison Ginsberg courtesy

Allison Ginsberg is now vice president of people at New York facial studio, Glowbar. Equipped with talent acquisition and human resources experience at Prada, Tiffany & Co., and most recently Kate Spade, Ginsberg aims to retain and develop talent.