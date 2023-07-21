The Latest Beauty Executive Moves at Credo Beauty, Amyris, Madison Reed and More

Here, the latest executive moves in beauty.

Andy Taylor

Former Levain chief executive officer Andy Taylor is now CEO of Heyday. He succeeds Adam Ross in the role, who cofounded Heyday with Michael Pollak. Both cofounders maintain their board seats. Last December, the facial spa raised $12 million in a round led by Level 5 Capital Partners, nearly two years after its initial $20 million Series B.

Boma Brown-West has been appointed Credo Beauty’s vice president of sustainability and impact. She succeeds Mia Davis, who will continue to advise Credo and work with the nonprofit, Pact Collective, which Credo cofounded in 2021. Previously, Brown-West held roles in sustainability leadership at Whirlpool Corporation and Environmental Defense Fund.

John Melo has departed his longtime role as president, chief executive officer and board member at Amyris. Han Kieftenbeld is serving as CEO and chief financial officer in the interim. The announcement comes as the company cuts jobs as part of its cost saving efforts, having recently tapped PricewaterhouseCoopers to guide its transformation efforts and save $250 million.

Angela Jaskolski has joined hair coloring brand Madison Reed as chief revenue officer. Previously, Jaskolski served as chief operating officer at Thrive Pet Healthcare and Self Esteem Brands, the parent company of Anytime Fitness and Waxing the City.

SkinSpirit has tapped Manhattan-based plastic surgeon Dr. Sachin M. Shridharani as its director of aesthetics and education. In the role, Shridharani will inform the 2003-founded medspa’s training curriculum.

Vegamour president Robert Schaeffler has been named CEO. He succeeds cofounder Dan Hodgdon in the position, who will maintain a board seat. Schaeffler, who joined the brand in October 2022 as president, will maintain his previous responsibilities, though the brand will no longer have a president role.

Filmmaker and actor Taika Waititi has a new gig, as chief creative officer at adaptogenic beverage brand, Taika Inc. In his role, Waititi will front and support creative direction of the brand, which was founded in 2019 by Michael Sharon and Kalle Freese and just entered Sprouts Farmers Market.

Period care brand August has tapped Diane Lewis as its first vice president of marketing. Formerly at La Roche-Posay and Aveeno, Lewis will spearhead retail growth for the brand, which is in more than 400 Target doors and was cofounded by TikTok influencer and feminine care advocate Nadya Okamoto.

And at Beauty by Imagination, parent company of Wet Brush, Goody and Ouidad, three vice president appointments have been made.

Amanda Orban has been promoted to vice president of brand strategy and growth at Goody and Ouidad. She most recently served as vice president of marketing and customer development at the companies, and before that held senior marketing roles at L’Oréal USA.

Dolapo Roberts-Voskuhl is now vice president of brand strategy and growth at Bio Ionic and Curls. A L’Oréal USA and The Estée Lauder Cos. veteran, Roberts-Voskuhl previously held commercial and global marketing roles at Tom Ford Beauty, Origins and Maybelline New York.

Melissa Ayers has been named vice president of brand strategy and growth at West Brush International. She joined Beauty by Imagination in January as vice president of marketing at Bio Ionic and International, and hails from The J.R. Watkins Co.