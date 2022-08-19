The Latest Beauty Executive Moves at E.l.f Beauty, Firmenich, Tom Ford Beauty and More

Here, the latest executive moves in beauty.

Dexter King courtesy of tom ford beauty

Dexter King has been promoted to senior vice president, global marketing and strategy, at Tom Ford Beauty. Having joined the company in 2015, King has served in a number of roles, most recently as senior vice president and general manager of international and global strategy.

Dr. Eric Frérot Andreas HERRMANN

Firmenich has appointed Dr. Eric Frérot, who joined the company in 1994, as distinguished scientist, a recognition that was introduced by the company in 2008 to recognize those making breakthroughs in research and development and innovation.

Laurie Lam courtesy of e.l.f. beauty

L’Oréal alum Laurie Lam has joined E.l.f. Beauty as chief brand officer, a role previously held by Gayitri Budhraja, who left the company to pursue her passion in wellness.

Deborah Borg courtesy of IFF

Deborah Borg has joined IFF as the company’s executive vice president, chief human resources and diversity and inclusion officer. Borg previously served as chief human resources and communications officer at agribusiness and food production company, Bunge Ltd.

Vimla Black-Gupta JAMI SAUNDERS

Biotech beauty brand Ourself has promoted Vimla Black-Gupta, one of the brand’s three cofounders, to chief executive officer of the company. Previously the chief marketing officer of the brand, Black-Gupta is also the president of Ourself and is a member of the board of the brand’s parent company, Glo Pharma.

Donny Stevens courtesy of Hume Supernatural

Natural deodorant brand Hume Supernatural has tapped Donny Stevens as creative director, who most recently served as lead brand designer at athleisure company, Vuori.

Paige Hollingsworth courtesy of Hume Supernatural

Also at Hume, Paige Hollingsworth has been named content director, after having spent the last eight years working as social media and content manager at Sun Bum.

Liza Tagliati courtesy of hume supernatural

Also hailing from Sun Bum is Hume’s new vice president of marketing, Liza Tagliati. Tagliati previously worked as marketing director at the sun care brand, but was most recently the director of marketing and community at Stance, an activewear brand.