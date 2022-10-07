The Latest Beauty Executive Moves at Estée Lauder Cos., Supergoop, Shani Darden and More

Guillaume Jesel Thomas Mangieri

Guillaume Jesel, most recently the global president at Tom Ford Beauty for eight years, has been promoted to president, global brands, Tom Ford Beauty, Balmain Beauty and luxury business development at the Estée Lauder Cos. In his role, Jesel will continue to oversee the growth of Tom Ford Beauty, and will spearhead the global development of Balmain Beauty, with whom Lauder inked a license last month.

Bruce Weiss courtesy photo

Vitamin business Goli Nutrition has a new chief executive officer. Bruce Weiss, formerly the vice president and head of health and well-being of Church & Dwight’s strategic business unit, has been named to the role. Weiss is the company’s first CEO and will work alongside Goli founder and president, Michael Bitensky.

Lanaia Edwards courtesy photo

Lanaia Edwards has been named chief marketing officer of Nyakio Grecio’s recently launched skin care brand, Relevant; Your Skin Seen, which is incubated by Thirteen Lune. Edwards was previously at Alaffia, where she was chief marketing officer for the skin and hair care brand.

Megha Tolia courtesy photo

Wellness brand The Good Patch has added Megha Tolia to its board. Currently, Tolia is president and chief operating officer at Shondaland, and was previously vice president of strategy and e-commerce at Method. Tolia’s appointment was supported by the Women on Boards Project, a nonprofit which seeks to increase gender equity at private companies in various industries.

Ryan Crowley courtesy photo

Supergoop has tapped Ryan Crowley as its new chief financial officer and COO. Prior to taking on his new role, Crowley served as CFO at women’s fashion retailer Intermix, and has had stints at Marc Jacobs, Bulgari and Benefit Cosmetics.

Britany LeBlanc courtesy photo

Also at Supergoop, Britany LeBlanc has been promoted to CMO, having previously served as senior vice president of marketing for five years at the company. Before joining Supergoop, LeBlanc held roles at Worth Collection, Bluefly and Ann Inc.

Cathleen Klemm courtesy photo

Cathleen Klemm has joined Irene Forte Skincare as the brand’s executive vice president of marketing and sales. Klemm, who most recently was CMO at skin care brand Retrouvé, will oversee the company’s U.S. business and expansion.

Tim Warner courtesy photo

Tim Warner has a new gig. An alum of Benefit Cosmetics, Urban Decay and most recently, Drunk Elephant, Warner has joined Shani Darden Skincare as CEO. He succeeds Michelle Shigemasa and will guide the company toward its goal of global retail expansion.