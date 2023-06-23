The Latest Beauty Executive Moves at Givaudan, Beauty Pie, Groupe Rocher and More

Kevin Cornils courtesy

Beauty Pie has tapped Peloton’s Kevin Cornils as its first chief executive officer. In his new role, Cornils will drive the U.K.-based beauty brand’s international expansion.

Danyelle Boilard-Paul courtesy

Miami-based niche fragrance brand House of Bō has named Danyelle Boilard-Paul strategic adviser to the brand. Previously, she served as executive vice president and general manager at Groupe Clarins’ U.S. branch.

Dr. Taz Bhatia courtesy

Integrative health and wellness expert Dr. Taz Bhatia has joined Veracity as chief hormone officer. In the newly created role, Bhatia will provide medical counsel and help advance the skin care brand’s Hormone Wellness Test.

Asha Talwar Coco Lauren Sowa

Covey Skincare has a new CEO. Estée Lauder and Givaudan alum Asha Talwar Coco has filled the role, in which she aims to drive the brand’s direct-to-consumer growth and retail strategy.

Antoine Lamarche courtesy

Antoine Lamarche has been promoted from general manager to CEO of Multaler Group, manufacturer of the French skin care and spa brand, Yon-Ka.

Marc Gallagher courtesy

Marc Gallagher has joined Facetheory as the skin care brand’s chief marketing officer. Previously the chief brand and digital officer at Elemis, Gallagher seeks to build digital-native Facetheory’s omnichannel presence.

James Krivda courtesy

Indie fragrance brand Bond No.9 has tapped James Krivda as its first in-house perfumer. Most recently the senior vice president and perfumer at Mane, Krivda has crafted scents for Tommy Hilfiger, Ralph Lauren and others.

Sennen Pamich courtesy

Sennen Pamich has a new gig, as chief executive officer at Image Skincare. Pamich formerly served as president of Wella Company Americas and before that, held roles at Coty and Revlon.

Valerie Texin courtesy

Valerie Texin is mental wellness platform Real’s new chief financial officer. The industry newcomer previously completed stints at Netflix and NBCUniversal.

Tarika Khan Carmen Ellis

Also at Real, Headspace alum Tarika Khan has joined as vice president of content. In her role, she will support the creation of meaningful and interactive mental health content for users.

Justin Nedelman courtesy

Pressed Juicery has appointed restaurant veteran Justin Nedelman as CEO. In the role, Nedelman will oversee the expansion of the brand’s functional offerings and retail footprint, which currently stands at more than 3,000 doors.

Rekha Rao Elliot Mangual

Feminine care brand Lola has added Rekha Rao, chief executive officer at Hello Products and former vice president at Colgate-Palmolive, to its board. The appointment was facilitated by the Women on Boards Project.

Two new appointments have taken place at Givaudan:

Jennifer Habay courtesy

Following the retirement of Alison Chaneski, Jennifer Habay has been promoted to head of sales fine fragrance, North America. Previously, Habay served as global development business director at Givaudan.

Matthieu Befve courtesy

Matthieu Befve is now Givaudan’s head of fine fragrance, North America. The 12-plus year Givaudan veteran was most recently vice president of sales, specialty retail at the company.

Jean-David Schwartz

Jean-David Schwartz has been promoted to global CEO at Groupe Rocher. He succeeds Bris Rocher, who will continue to develop the company’s strategy as chairman of the board.