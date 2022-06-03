The latest beauty executive moves at L’Oréal USA, Amika, Eva NYC and Rose Inc.

Here, the latest beauty executive moves.

Han Wen Photo courtesy of L’Oréal USA

Han Wen has been appointed chief digital marketing officer for L’Oréal USA, following a five-year stint in the same position for the company’s Professional Products Division. Wen also now serves as a member of L’Oréal USA’s Management Committee.

Lauren Edelman

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s Amyris-owned clean cosmetics brand, Rose Inc., has tapped Lauren Edelman as its new senior vice president for global marketing and creative. Edelman hails from Chanel, where she previously served as the head of U.S. fragrance and beauty marketing.

Leslie Marino Photo courtesy of L'Oréal USA

Leslie Marino has been appointed as L’Oréal USA’s president of Professional Products Division for the U.S., a promotion from her previous role as president of Professional Products Division American brands.

Susannah Greenberg Photo courtesy of L'Oréal USA

Following her nearly 14-year tenure at the company, Susannah Greenberg has been appointed chief information officer for the Americas at L’Oréal USA, a role previously held by the recently retired Michael Kingston. In addition to her new gig, Greenberg will also serve as a member of L’Oréal USA’s Management Committee and a member of the Global IT Management Committee.

Reuben Carranza photo courtesy of Reuben Carranza

You May Also Like

Reuben Carranza, most recently chief executive officer of Kate Somerville Skincare LLC, will assume the role of CEO of Amika and Eva NYC, which were acquired by Bansk Group in May.

FOR MORE FROM WWD.COM, SEE:

New CEO of L’Oréal USA Named

Byredo Said Nearing Deal

L’Oréal Sales Rise 19 Percent in the First Quarter