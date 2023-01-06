The Latest Beauty Executive Moves at L’Oréal USA, IFF, Skinfix and More

Kerry Eagan courtesy photo

Skin barrier health brand, Skinfix, has tapped Kerry Eagan as its first chief marketing officer. A former marketing consultant for Sephora, Eagan will aid the brand’s growth with the retailer, where it launched in 2019, in addition to evolving Skinfix’s marketing strategy. Eagan was most recently chief marketing officer at First Aid Beauty and held the role at Caudalie before that.

Rahquel Purcell courtesy photo

L’Oréal USA has appointed Rahquel Purcell its first chief transformation officer for the North America region. In her role, Purcell, who has been with the company for seven years and was most recently chief operations officer, North America, will advance the brand’s operating processes and functions in the region.

Rafael Lopes courtesy photo

Rafael Lopes has joined clean beauty pioneer, Beautycounter, as vice president of product marketing and innovation. Previously, Lopes was vice president of global marketing at L’Oréal-owned Biolage, and had a 13-year stint at Unilever in which he held senior positions at Nexxus, Skinsei, Melé and Dove.

Tim Saunier courtesy photo

Babor Beauty Group has named Tim Saunier as president and co-chief executive officer at Babor Americas. Saunier joined the company in 2021 as chief marketing officer, and in his new role seeks to “position the brand firmly in the prestige skin care market.” He succeeds Tim Waller, who is now co-CEO of Babor Beauty Group and group brand president, Babor and premium brands, at the company’s headquarters in Germany.

Frank Clyburn BILL BERNSTEIN

Following the departure of Nicolas Mirzayantz, who served as president of International Flavors & Fragrances’ Nourish division for 34 years, IFF CEO Frank Clyburn will head up the division until a successor is named. Clyburn joined IFF in 2021 from pharmaceutical company Merck & Co., where he was vice president and president of human health.

Ana Paula Mendonça courtesy photo

Also at IFF, president of fragrance ingredients, Ana Paula Mendonça, has been named senior vice president, commercial excellence. In her role, Mendonça will lead the company’s Center for Commercial Excellence while overseeing the sales excellence program, global marketing and commercial analytics.

Michael DeVeau courtesy photo

Michael DeVeau, formerly IFF senior vice president and chief investor relations and chief communications officer, is now senior vice president, corporate finance and investor relations at IFF. With this appointment, DeVeau will lead the company’s financial planning and analysis team, corporate strategy and M&A and investor relations. Deborah Borg, executive vice president, chief human resources and diversity and inclusion officer, will assume leadership of IFF’s corporate communications in light of this transition.