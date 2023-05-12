Skip to main content
The Latest Beauty Executive Moves at Sephora, Ceremonia, Orveon and More

With an eye on M&A, Orveon Global has tapped its first chief transformation officer, while Sephora U.S. has a new chief marketing officer.

Dana Onyewu, Ceremonia's new chief commercial officer.
Dana Onyewu, Ceremonia's new chief commercial officer. courtesy
Zena Srivatsa Arnold
Zena Srivatsa Arnold courtesy

PepsiCo alum Zena Srivatsa Arnold has been named chief marketing officer of Sephora U.S. She succeeds Deborah Yeh, who transitioned solely to global chief purpose officer in January.

Stephanie Davis Michelman
Stephanie Davis Michelman courtesy

U.K.-based skin and hair care brand The Inkey List has tapped Stephanie Davis Michelman as its new chief executive officer. She was most recently global chief marketing officer of LVMH-owned Benefit Cosmetics.

Laurent Kleitman
Laurent Kleitman Courtesy

Laurent Kleitman has joined hotel chain Mandarin Oriental International Ltd. as group chief executive officer, effective Sept. 1. Kleitman was most recently president and CEO at Parfums Christian Dior.

Trudi Loren
Trudi Loren michael avedon

Trudi Loren, most recently the creative director of fine fragrance at IFF, has been promoted to vice president of global innovation, creation and design, fine fragrance.

Christina Hull
Christina Hull courtesy

Orveon Global has appointed Christina Hull its first chief transformation officer. Hull will lead M&A at the group, which owns Laura Mercier, Bare Minerals and Buxom, and aims to add two skin care brands to its roster.

Christiane Pendarvis
Christiane Pendarvis courtesy

Telehealth company Hims & Hers has added Savage x Fenty’s copresident and chief merchandising and design officer, Christiane Pendarvis, to its board. The company posted $526.9 million in total revenue for 2022, a 94 percent year-over-year increase versus 2021.

