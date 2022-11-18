The Latest Beauty Retail Expansions by Loewe Perfumes, Bubble Skincare and More

1. Undefined Beauty, now at Ulta Beauty and CVS

Undefined Beauty R&R Gel-crème courtesy photo

Undefined Beauty has landed at 634 Ulta Beauty stores nationwide, and beginning Nov.23, will also launch in 145 CVS doors. Founded in 2018 by Coty and Kendo alum Dorian Morris, the skin care brand is also available at Target, HSN and Neighborhood Goods, and offers an array of facial serums, chemical exfoliants and mineral mists which range from $6 to $36.

2. Prai Beauty, now at J.C. Penney

Prai Beauty Ageless Collection courtesy photo

Prai Beauty has launched into U.S. retail. Through spring 2023, the “pro-aging” skin care brand, founded by Cathy Kangas in 1999, will be rolling out to 600 J.C. Penney stores. An HSN and QVC mainstay, Prai seeks to replicate the brick-and-mortar success it has seen in the U.K., where the brand is available at Sephora, Boots and Marks & Spencer.

3. Loewe Perfumes, now at Bergdorf Goodman

Loewe Liquorice Liquid Soap courtesy photo

Loewe Perfumes has officially made its U.S. retail debut. The LVMH-owned brand has opened in New York City’s Bergdorf Goodman, where consumers can shop Loewe’s Botanical Rainbow fragrance collection, as well as the brand’s home scents range.

4. Bubble Skincare, now at Ulta Beauty

Bubble Skincare products. courtesy photo

Gen Z-focused Bubble Skincare has arrived at 665 Ulta Beauty doors nationwide. The brand, which launched direct-to-consumer in 2020 and is now also available at Walmart and CVS, has amassed a cult-like following, with industry sources estimating to WWD in July that Bubble is on track to do between $20 million to $30 million in sales in 2022.

5. Everyday Humans, now at CVS BeautyIRL Stores

Everyday Humans products. courtesy photo

SPF-led skin care brand Everyday Humans in launching at 160 CVS Pharmacy BeautyIRL shops-in-shop on Nov. 23. Founded by Charlotte Chen Pienaar in 2020, Everyday Humans has embarked on a slew of expansions of late, joining Target’s sustainability-focused Target Zero Collection earlier this year, entering Sephora in the APAC region and scaling from 10 J.C. Penny doors to more than 300.

6. Proactiv, Now at CVS

Proactiv Solution 3-step Acne Treatment System courtesy photo

Acne-oriented skin care brand, Proactiv, is also launching at CVS Pharmacy. Three varieties of the brand’s Solution Kits are rolling out to 6,100 doors, while an array of lone cleansers, toners, masks and body wash will be available in 2,600 doors. The launch comes months after CVS introduced its Skin Care Center format, which is where Proactiv’s line will be integrated at select locations.