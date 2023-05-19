The Latest Beauty Retail Expansions by Shaz and Kiks, Hind Sebti and More

12 Hind Sebti skin care skus are now available at 50 Bluemercury stores and online, ranging in price from $35 for an Oasis Fresh cleanser to $85 for the Kasbah Stars night serum.
Shaz and Kiks is the latest Indian-inspired beauty brand to make moves in the prestige market. The hair care brand has inked a deal with Sephora, where its six Ayurvedic ritual-inspired core products will launch online.
Hayley Williams’ Good Dye Young has entered all Ulta Beauty doors. The vegan hair dye brand — which took to Amazon, Walmart and Target all in the last year — reports a 67 percent year-over-year compound annual growth rate since its founding in 2016.
Pinkie, the period product brand, has landed at more than 500 Target stores. Launched in 2022, Pinkie creates plant-based, small-sized pads for tweens, and closed a $1 million funding round in March.
False eyelash brand Ardell Beauty has found a new home: Sephora. The brand arrives at 300 doors with two sets of faux mink lashes exclusive to the retailer.
Barbershop-inspired hair care brand Verb is now at more than 350 Ulta Beauty at Target shops-in-shop. The brand’s relationship with Ulta dates back to 2012 when it debuted at the retailer, only to pull back shortly thereafter. In 2021, the brand re-entered Ulta after a period of strong cross-channel growth, and now 10 of its products, all under $30, have made their way to the retailer’s Target outposts.