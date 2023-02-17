The Latest Hair Bond Building Launches By Not Your Mother’s, Pacifica Beauty, Ouidad and More

According to Spate, U.S. Google searches for hair bonding products are up 9.3 percent year-over-year, and brands other than Olaplex (the originator of bond building technology) are consequently racing to prove they’re all about that (reparative) action.

Here, the latest launches in hair bond building — and the respective visions propelling them.

Marc Anthony Repair Bond +Rescueplex Collection

$9.99 each at marcanthony.com, amazon.com, walmart.com, riteaid.com

Marc Anthony Repair Bond +Rescueplex Collection courtesy photo

With its bond repair system, Marc Anthony aims to further its ethos of bringing professional-grade hair care to the masses.

“We’re steeped in salon heritage and professional equity — we don’t think people need to pay $40 to $50 on a product to get amazing hair,” said Mina Kim, vice president of brand marketing at MAV Beauty Brands.

Rice bran oil, rosemary oil, hydrolized quinoa and vitamin C join forces with the brand’s bond rescue complex for the collection, which is designed to repair all three hair bonds (ionic, covalent and hydrogen), and consists of a shampoo, conditioner, leave-in treatment and hydrating mask formulated for all hair types.

“This collection is a great platform to strengthen the Marc Anthony equity,” Kim said. “You’ll find from us this year, ramped-up social activity in partnering with stylist influencers and trichologist influencers to establish the authority we have in hair care and styling.”

Marc Anthony estimates its Rescueplex Collection could do over $10 million in first year retail sales.

Not Your Mother’s Curl Talk Bond Building Range

$8.99 each at notyourmothers.com, ulta.com, walmart.com, target.com, cvspharmacy.com, walgreens.com, riteaid.com

Not Your Mother’s Curl Talk Bond Building Range courtesy photo

Not Your Mother’s’ foray into bond building doubles as a means to strengthen the brand’s play for the curly consumer.

“Curl Talk has become one of our most important pillars,” said vice president of innovation Efrain Vasquez of the franchise, which launched in 2018 and is joined by three new bond building additions. They bring the range’s total to 15 offerings. “There’s no secret we’re also a dry shampoo company, which doesn’t fit very well with the curly girl, but is a part of the business we’re also trying to maintain and grow.”

Two years in the making, the brand’s bond building shampoo, conditioner and mask harness a proprietary dual action complex, which pairs a blend of rice amino acids with a bond multiplier designed to actuate disulfide, or covalent, bonds, which are the strongest on the bond chain of command and are responsible for hair shape and texture.

Industry sources estimate the range could do between $10 million and $15 million in first-year retail sales, though Vasquez declined to comment on the estimate.

“From a technology point of view, it was a challenge finding that balance of creating something vegan, silicone-free and for the right price, but we feel bond building will bring us our next period of growth,” said Vasquez, adding that the technology will soon be implemented in the Blonde Moment hair toning range, and potentially other existing collections, as well.

Pacifica Beauty Coco Bond Damage Care Leave-in Mask

$18 at pacificabeauty.com, ulta.com, target.com

Pacifica Beauty Coco Bond Damage Care Leave-in Mask courtesy photo

Pacifica Beauty’s Damage Care Collection has arrived.

Consisting of a shampoo, conditioner and a leave-in mask, the line taps fermented vegan peptides, vitamin B5, coconut water, and an oil and extract complex of quinoa, lentil and apricot, to combat split ends.

“Strategically, we like to bring a hero product to market with a support lineup around it, and Coco Bond Mask is the hero in our new Damage Care Collection,” said Pacifica Beauty founder and chief executive officer Brook Harvey-Taylor.

The line embodies the brand’s core practice of harnessing skin care ingredients across categories, and providing “prestige-quality products at midtier prices,” Harvey-Taylor said.

“There’s no doubt there are incredible hair repair products on the market today, and going up against these products is challenging in itself. One of our biggest points of difference is our steadfast dedication to our core value: compassion for humans, animals and the planet — it’s the lens that we see everything through,” she said.

Industry sources estimate the mask could do between $2 million and $6 million in retail sales during its first year on the market, though Harvey-Taylor did not comment on the estimate.

Ranavat Regenerative Veda Bond Complex Shampoo and Conditioner

$48 each at ranavat.com, sephora.com, goop.com, credobeauty.com

Ranavat Regenerative Veda Bond Complex Shampoo and Conditioner courtesy photo

For Michelle Ranavat, the key to innovation lies at the intersection of science and culture.

After COVID-19-induced hair loss prompted her to look to traditional Indian hair oiling techniques for a fix, she realized a white space in the hair bond building market. “Especially during the pandemic, I saw this conversation around hair strengthening, and I didn’t see anyone talking about it from an Ayurvedic perspective,” said the founder and CEO of her eponymous skin and hair care brand.

For the Regenerative Bond Complex Shampoo and Conditioner, Ranavat combined hibiscus, pink lotus, ashwagandha, amla and a strengthening bond complex incorporating rice protein and plant extracts. She anticipates roughly $2 million in first year sales for the duo, which marks the brand’s second hair care launch, following that of its hero Fortifying Hair Oil in 2017.

“I can see this transforming our business,” said Ranavat, who anticipates that hair care sales could comprise up to 50 percent of the brands business in the near future. “Ayurveda has not had its time in the sun. Our goal is to educate and show consumers who didn’t grow up with these ingredients or rituals, how they can improve your life.”

Ouidad Unbreakable Bonds Bond Building Shampoo and Conditioner

$26 each at ouidad.com, ulta.com

Curly care pioneer Ouidad is taking on bond building.

The brand, which was established in 1984 with a salon catering specifically to curly hair, has developed a bond building complex targeting hydrogen and ionic bonds, fortified by a blend of ceramides, hyaluronic acid and vegan collagen.

“We felt there was a huge opportunity for us to do bond building the Ouidad way: designed for the curly consumer,” said Ashley Rectenwald, senior brand manager, noting the formula was developed specifically to avoid causing protein overload, which can cause damage to any hair type, but can be more prominent in curly hair due to its disruption of the curl pattern.

“We wanted to have a jumping-off point with the shampoo and conditioner as a format that is easy to understand and use for everyone,” said Rectenwald.

While Rectenwald did not comment on the brand’s sales, industry sources estimate the shampoo and conditioner, which will be available on the brand’s website and in select Ouidad salons, could do more than $2 million in sales during their first year on the market.